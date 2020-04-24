Citadel football's new turf going in stitch by stitch at Johnson Hagood Stadium

On the count of three, a crew of eight workers spreads across the field at Johnson Hagood Stadium to pick up and unfold a section of artificial turf that's 15 feet wide and 160 feet long. The roll of green turf weighs 800 pounds.

When the seams are lined up perfectly, three of the crew members man an industrial-strength sewing machine affixed to a rolling cart. They guide the cart across the field, stitching together the sections of turf that will make up the new playing field for Citadel football at the military school's stadium on Hagood Avenue in Charleston.

"It's tough work," said Will Ferguson, president of Baseline Sports Construction, the company installing the turf. "But these guys know what they are doing."

The new turf, manufactured by SporTurf, has been rolled out over the past week, beginning last weekend and stretching from one end zone to the other by Thursday. The $1.5 million project has gone well so far, Ferguson said.

"It has gone really smoothly," said Ferguson, who is based in Knoxville and was on site Tuesday to inspect the progress. "Banks Construction did a great job in terms of getting the prep work done with the right equipment and the right people. Timeline-wise, they finished about when we expected and things have worked out well as far as the weather, deliveries and work crews showing up, things like that."

Before the turf installation could begin, the grass field was stripped out and 4,000 cubic yards of dirt trucked in. The existing grass was removed and hauled away early in the process, and about 250 truck-fulls of dirt were brought in from a dirt pit near Ravenel to raise the field about a foot. A new 4-foot wall has been built on the east side in front of the visitors’ stands, opening up about 15 feet of extra space on that sideline.

Drainage was a key issue in this project, Ferguson said. After the dirt was fine-graded, flat-panel drains were installed on top of the dirt, topped by a five-inch layer of stone.

The turf itself is installed on top of a 3/4-inch layer of padding made by Pro Play. The padding plays a key role in player safety, Ferguson said.

"That provides a force reduction to the turf when a helmet or body hits the turf," he said. "The pad helps absorb some of that impact and helps reduce the impact."

The "grass" on the turf is 1¾ inches long and comes in varying shades of green for a more realistic effect.

The turf on the sidelines will be rolled out at a 90-degree angle to the field. Once all of the turf is in place, the process of installing the markings and logos on the field will take place.

Right now, the field only has yard-line markings every five yards, plus the sidelines and goal-lines for the end zones. All the hash marks, yard-line numbers, logos and wording in the end zones — "The Citadel" in one and "Bulldogs" in the other — have to be installed by hand.

"That all has to be cut out by hand and then put in place," Ferguson said. "We sew together the long rows of turf in place, then the cut-outs have to be glued in place."

After the cut-outs are in place, infill consisting of sand and rubber pellets is distributed across the field. The pellets have a special coating that absorbs moisture and helps to cool the field.

"First, the sand goes in to give the field balance and weight," Ferguson said. "The rubber also enhances force reduction and helps give the field a cooler temperature. On a warm day, the turf can get hot. So they can irrigate the field, and the coating absorbs moisture and releases it over time."

Ferguson said it takes several days to distribute the infill across the field. Then, it's time for clean up and a final grooming.

"It's a surprisingly simple process, but there is a lot of precision required," he said. "The details of slopes and elevations and drainage are critical. In Charleston, drainage is a big deal and that field needs to drain well. We spent a lot of time and engineers to design the system, and synthetic fields drain well anyway.

"With the emphasis on the draining and cooling systems, (The Citadel's) donor went above and beyond. You can build a field with a less expensive product, but the donor went over and beyond to make sure this is a really nice collegiate field, and one that will have longevity as far as wear and tear goes."