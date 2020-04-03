Citadel football will rise up on new stadium turf by at least a foot

Citadel football will rise to a new level next season — at least during home games at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

That's because the level of the playing field is being raised by an average of about one foot as artificial turf is being installed at the historic stadium, which was opened in 1927.

The grass field has been stripped out and 4,000 cubic yards of dirt have been trucked in as workers prepare the field for the installation of a $1.5 million field made by SporTurf. The artificial turf is due to be delivered about April 10, and will be installed by Baseline Sports Construction. That work should wrap up in July, officials said this week.

The existing grass was removed and hauled away early in the process, and about 4,000 cubic yards of dirt — about 250 truck-fulls, equal to about 4,000 tons — were trucked in from a dirt pit near Ravenel to raise the field about a foot. A new 4-foot wall has been built on the east side in front of the visitors' stands, opening up about 15 feet of extra space on that sideline.

"Right now, we are fine-grading the dirt and getting ready to install flat-panel drains on top of the dirt," said Brian Jones of Banks Construction, which is preparing the field for the artificial turf. "About five inches of stone will go on top of the flat-panel drain, and at that point we turn it over to Baseline."

The stone for the drainage system is granite, crushed to grades of 57 and 789, from a quarry near Columbia.

The field will be laser-graded before the new turf goes on. The new field will have a crown down the middle, but it won't be nearly as pronounced as the crown on the grass field was.

"We have to be very precise before the turf goes on," said Jones. "There will be a crown down the middle and a slope of half of one percent to the edge of the field."

Rain will mostly drain down through the new artificial turf rather than running off the sides, said Glenn Easterby, director of facilities and engineering at The Citadel.

"These artificial turf fields don't need nearly as much crown because the drainage goes down through the field and doesn't run off," he said.

The infill under the turf also allows for a cooling system that can reduce the temperature on the playing surface by 15 or 20 degrees, said Robby Bennett, The Citadel's assistant athletic director for facilities.

"The infill has an absorbent that is supposed to hold moisture and cool the field down 15 or 20 degrees, potentially," he said. "If you have a rain event or turn the irrigation system on, the infill gets saturated and slowly releases so you have three or four days of cooling. If you have a rain event during the week, you don't even need to run the irrigation system."

With 15 feet of extra space on the east side, the field will be wide enough to host soccer, rugby and lacrosse matches as well as other events. The new goal posts will be expandable, making them regulation for college and high school games.

The line markings and Citadel logos are stitched into the field, Bennett said. If necessary, lines on the field can be painted over, but that's a big job. To replace football lines with markings for soccer match would take about 100 man hours, he said. But most matches (for example, The Citadel's women's soccer team) could be played on a field with football markings.

"It's a state of the art system, and that went a long way with getting everything approved up in Columbia," Easterby said.

Said Bennett: "We're getting the best of what they have out there. From a maintenance standpoint, it makes it so much easier, and you don't have to worry about the weather. The field will look as good as it can all the time."

When the artificial turf is installed, that will leave the east-side stands next on the to-do list at the stadium. Temporary stands have been in use since the old east side was torn down in 2017.

Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said fund-raising continues for that project, though it has been slowed by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.