The Citadel will face former Southern Conference rival Georgia Southern in football in a game set for 2023, the school announced Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play at Georgia Southern on Sept. 2, 2023, in Statesboro, Ga., for a guarantee check of $320,000, according to athletic director Mike Capaccio.

It's the second non-conference game The Citadel has scheduled for the 2023 season. The Bulldogs also will host Campbell on Sept. 9, 2023.

Georgia Southern moved from the FCS SoCon to the FBS Sun Belt Conference in 2014. The Bulldogs and Eagles last met in 2015, with Georgia Southern taking a 48-13 victory. The teams last met as SoCon rivals in 2012, when The Citadel won by 23-21 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Georgia Southern is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Sun Belt this season, tied with Troy atop the East Division standings.

Future non-conference foes for The Citadel include:

• 2019 — Towson, at Elon, at Georgia Tech, Charleston Southern

• 2020 — Elon, at Clemson, Charleston Southern

• 2021 — at Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern

• 2022 — at Campbell

• 2023 — at Georgia Southern, Campbell

• 2024 — at Clemson

• 2025 — at Ole Miss