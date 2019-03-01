Remus Bulmer was just 5 years old when his dad went to prison, sentenced to 22 years behind bars for selling drugs.
His father, locked up at the Coleman Medium Federal Correctional Institution in Wildwood, Fla., never saw Remus play high school football. He wasn't there as Remus grew into a standout running back, the district's most valuable player at Ridge Point High School in the Houston area.
He also missed out as Remus earned a scholarship to Sam Houston State, where the 5-foot-7, 185-pound athlete ran for 2,117 yards and 15 touchdowns in three-plus seasons, earning all-Southland Conference honors, making the all-academic team and earning a business degree.
The elder Bulmer was still in jail in the fall, when Remus decided to leave Sam Houston State and transfer to The Citadel for his final college season.
The full import of that decision became apparent this week, when Bulmer's father was released from prison about four years ahead of schedule. That means his dad, also named Remus, will get to see him play football for the first time next season.
"He's never been able to see me play," said Bulmer, who enrolled in graduate school at The Citadel in January and will take the field with the Bulldogs for Saturday's 11 a.m. spring game at Johnson Hagood Stadium. "It means a lot because I know it will mean something to him.
"Of course I would like for him to see me play. But it's more like I want it for him because I know how much it will mean to him, if that makes sense."
Bulmer said his dad was released Wednesday due to the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010, a law signed by President Barack Obama that reduced disparities in sentencing for crack and powder cocaine. The elder Bulmer was not available to comment as of Thursday.
"My dad sold drugs and had a pretty big name for it," Bulmer said. "He was definitely guilty of his crime. But at that time, they were really cracking down and they sentenced him to 22 years, so that was kind of weird to get such a big sentence for a non-violent crime."
Bulmer said he was raised in an area of Tampa, Fla., where life on the streets was tempting for many.
"We weren't in the hardest of neighborhoods, but not in the best of neighborhoods, either," he said. "The family I was in, a lot of my cousins were in the streets and following paths like my dad and other people followed, and I saw some of those things."
Bulmer visited his dad in in prison until he moved to Houston when he was about 9. His mom married NFL veteran Jameel Cook, who raised Remus alongside his own son, Jameel Cook Jr.
"His son, my brother, was the same age, in the same class and also played football," Bulmer said. "He was a big-time playmaker in high school, and we competed at everything — even to see who could make the best Kool-Aid. Without those two guys in my life, I would not be in the situation I am now."
Bulmer's mother, Toyca Bolden Cook, worked for more than 10 years at Verizon, and then earned her culinary degree after the family moved to Houston.
"With my mom, there was never a time I didn't have food on the table," Bulmer said. "And if I ever got in trouble, it was not because of her, but because of me."
After moving to Houston, Bulmer didn't see his father for seven or eight years. Last summer, Bulmer returned to Florida on a trip and visited his dad in prison.
"I didn't see him for a few years, but he'd always call me and we'd keep in touch," Bulmer said. "I missed my dad, but it was never like, 'Oh, I never had a dad, so I should feel this way or do that.'
"I never used it as a defense mechanism, and I never held it against him."
Despite his own troubles, the elder Bulmer's sons have done well. Remus is pursuing his master's degree in business at The Citadel, and his half brother (also named Remus Bulmer, making three of them) earned a master's degree from Florida State.
In spring practice, Bulmer is wearing No. 21 and playing slotback for the Bulldogs.
“He is a high energy guy and brings it every day,” Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey said. “I like him a lot and I think he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”
Citadel coach Brent Thompson said going from Sam Houston's spread offense to the Bulldogs' triple option is a big adjustment for Bulmer.
"It's a little bit of a different approach to football than they took at Sam Houston," Thompson said. "But Remus is fitting in well with the guys and with the offense. He's swimming a little bit, but is getting a lot of reps and in time is going to work out well for us."
For now, Bulmer and his father are eager to make up for lost time.
"If you talk to people about him, he was a good person," Bulmer said. "He was never disrespectful or violent. He definitely was guilty of his crime, though.
"He talks to me all the time about how he wasn't there for my childhood and can't make up for that. But he wants to be there now and help out with his grandkids, contribute to the family. You can tell he's ready."