After The Citadel won three of its final four football games — and held mighty Alabama to a 10-10 tie in the most famous halftime score of the season — the Bulldogs hit the offseason with renewed optimism for 2019.
They will also go into spring practice, which starts Feb. 7, with new schemes and plans on defense, as head coach Brent Thompson gives that side of the ball a makeover coming off a second straight 5-6 season.
Thompson has hired former Navy assistant Tony Grantham as the Bulldogs' new defensive coordinator, taking over for Blake Harrell, who left after five seasons at The Citadel for the same position at Kennesaw State.
Thompson plans to make at least one more defensive hire before spring practice starts — The Citadel is currently advertising for one assistant coach — and maybe a couple more after the spring game, set for March 2. Thompson also must replace safeties coach Joel Taylor, the new defensive coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne.
In an interview Monday, Thompson discussed for the first time the coaching changes and his plans for defense and spring practice.
• On defense: When Harrell decided to leave for Kennesaw State, Thompson said he decided to take the opportunity to change things on defense.
"I did want to make some changes on defense, and it was a good opportunity to do that with coach Harrell taking the job at Kennesaw," he said. "I wanted to go to a defense that was a little more recruitable and sustainable for us, change the front a little bit and make us a little more versatile.
"I thought coach Harrell already was going in that direction, and if we were going to make the staff change at coordinator, let's go ahead and make some wholesale changes."
Thompson is looking for ways to deal with spread offenses while also being stingy against the run.
"We want to create more speed on the field and give a lot of multiple looks," Thompson said. "We've been giving a lot of looks in the last couple of years; we'll just make that more of a base defense than a change-up defense.
"We're looking to get different body types on the field. I feel like we've been getting spread out a lot more, and we need to come up with ways to pressure the quarterback without the traditional four-man front."
Grantham, who was the defensive coordinator at Western Illinois in 2017, helped the Leathernecks to an 8-4 record and FCS playoff berth. Playing in the Missouri Valley Conference against FCS powerhouses such as North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa, his defense ranked No. 22 in FCS against the run, sixth in interceptions, 13th in takeaways, 23rd in sacks and 13th in tackles for loss.
"When I called the guys on offense at Navy, they said Tony is one of the best X's and O's guy they've been around," Thompson said. "I decided to fly him down and let him meet with the staff and show us his defense.
"I thought it was simple in concept and complex in the looks he could give," Thompson said. "It was attacking, putting pressure on the quarterback while being able to stop the run. We've got to make sure we've got a guy who can do that playing in a league with teams like Wofford and Furman."
• On recruiting: With a second signing day looming on Feb. 6, Thompson also has shuffled his recruiting department. He hired Turner West to replace JP Gunter, the special teams and recruiting coordinator who has joined former Citadel coach Mike Houston's staff at East Carolina.
West is the son of former Clemson coach Tommy West and was linebackers coach at Austin Peay after spending four years as a defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.
Thompson also has quality control assistants Bobby Ruff and Colton Korn out on the road recruiting on a temporary basis during the staff changes.
"We've got Bobby and Colton filling in the other two spots on the road recruiting, Bobby in the Lowcountry and Colton in the Upstate, where they both have good connections," Thompson said. "I was out with Bobby the other day, and it seems like he has an immediate connection at every school in the Lowcountry."
The Citadel signed 14 players in the early signing period in December, and Thompson plans to sign nine or 10 more next month. One new player, graduate student running back Remus Bulmer from Sam Houston State, already is on campus and is working out, Thompson said.
• On spring practice: Junior quarterback Brandon Rainey emerged as a rising star late in the 2018 season, rushing for 450 yards and three touchdowns, and throwing two TD passes, in wins over Western Carolina, Samford and Charleston Southern.
Rainey will enter spring practice as the starting QB for the first time. Receiver Ryan McCarthy will move to QB for the spring, Thompson said, and will compete with redshirt freshman Javonte Middleton for the No. 2 spot behind Rainey.
"We want to the defense installed and get all the coaches comfortable with their positions," Thompson said. "And we want to get our guys playing fast."