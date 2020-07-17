Citadel football opener with CAA foe Elon, C of C fall sports are still on

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Friday it would not play a conference football season this fall, becoming the latest FCS league to wipe out fall football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the CAA left some wiggle room for the league's 12 football members to play this fall, and that may be enough to preserve The Citadel's scheduled Sept. 5 season opener against CAA member Elon at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Colonial's board of directors said the league "would permit member institutions the ability to explore the option of pursuing playing an independent football schedule in the fall of 2020."

Elon quickly announced that it plans to do just that.

Elon athletic director Dave Blank said the North Carolina school is "currently monitoring pandemic conditions while also making plans to compete as an independent in football, and seeking opponents to replace canceled conference games," according to a school release.

Regarding other fall sports, the CAA said participation is up to each school, and Colonial member College of Charleston said it plans to go on with its fall sports of soccer, volleyball and cross country, and with the year-round sports of golf, tennis and sailing.

"College of Charleston Athletics stands in firm agreement with the Colonial Athletic Association and fully supports its commitment to the league’s Extreme Flexibility Model," the school's statement said. "These are unprecedented times for us all, and these decisions must take all factors and variables into account. At this time, the College and our athletics department intend to proceed as planned with our purposed fall sports schedules until directed otherwise by local, state and national leaders, both in government and within the NCAA."

And The Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said the Bulldogs are preparing to play their full 11-game football slate.

"We are planning on playing football this fall, and doing whatever we have to do to play," Capaccio said Friday.

The Southern Conference, which includes S.C. schools The Citadel, Furman and Wofford, continues to say the league is preparing to play its fall sports season, including football, as scheduled. SoCon presidents have a meeting slated for July 30.

The Citadel also has non-conference games scheduled with Charleston Southern and with Clemson. Capaccio said that officials at both schools confirmed this week that those games are still on the schedule.

Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber said his school, a member of the Big South, "is moving forward with the intentions of playing every football game we possibly can.

"This is obviously dependent on upcoming Big South decisions and also our ability to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy during the preseason/season of competition as it relates to school, state, conference and NCAA policies and protocols," he said.

Reports have said that the ACC might limit its schools to conference-only games, which could jeopardize The Citadel's Nov. 17 game at Clemson and its $450,000 payout for the military school.

Some Citadel athletes have returned to voluntary workouts on campus, Capaccio said. At last count, 20 Citadel athletes had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a school spokesman.

The CAA said it is committed to "exploring" a league football season in the spring. The Ivy League, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Patriot League are other FCS conferences that will not play football in the fall.

Elon's Blank said the CAA is "is recognizing that each institution should have the opportunity to do what is best for student-athlete."

"As long as the NCAA and the FCS continue to support championship tournaments on their normal schedules, we believe Elon student-athletes should have the right to compete," Blank said. "We are making every effort to participate in all of our fall sports as long as we feel certain we can do so in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of all. Should the pandemic situation change or the NCAA and/or FCS championships shift, we will re-evaluate our position appropriately for our fall sports."

FCS power James Madison of the CAA also will explore playing an independent schedule of at least eight games this fall.

“Our plan so far with football has been, we feel like that decision was possibly made in a hurried manner by some institutions, but they find themselves in a different spot than where we do at James Madison,” athletic director Jeff Bourne told reporters. “As a result, we decided we wanted more time to evaluate it and we’re also keeping a close watch on other conferences more aligned in the mid-Atlantic and to the South of the country.

“We are firmly committed to making sure that we do things the right way. I think we have a good track record of that ... As long as the NCAA still provides those championships, national championships, we are going to try to have our teams be in a position to be able to compete.”