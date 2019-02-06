After adding 14 new players during December's early signing period, Citadel football began filling out its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.
To kick off the second signing period Wednesday morning, the Bulldogs announced the signing of quarterbacks Cooper Wallace of Florence and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg, Va.; linebacker Hasan Black of Wyoming, Ohio; and defensive back Torian Spence of Union City, Ga.
Wallace is a 5-10, 185-pounder who played QB and defensive back at West Florence High School. He led his team to 11 wins and the Class AAAAA Lower State semifinals, rushing and passing for more than 1,000 yards in each category.
Check back for updates,