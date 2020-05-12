Citadel football gets All-American transfer from rival VMI

VMI All-American running back Alex Ramsey helped the Keydets take the coveted Silver Shako away from The Citadel last season.

This season, Ramsey will help the Bulldogs try to get the trophy back.

Ramsey, a second-team FCS All-American for VMI in 2019, has signed with The Citadel as a graduate transfer, Bulldogs football coach Brent Thompson announced Tuesday. Thompson also announced the addition of offensive lineman Summie Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pound grad transfer from South Carolina.

The 6-0, 225-pound Ramsey is slated to play fullback for the Bulldogs in their triple-option offense.

Last year, Ramsey rushed for 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns for VMI to lead the Southern Conference, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 50 passes for 323 yards.

In VMI's 34-21 win over The Citadel at Johnson Hagood Stadium in the Military Classic of The South, Ramsey rushed for 104 yards and a TD on 27 carries.

After the Keydets' 5-7 season, Ramsey announced he would enter the transfer portal.

“Over the course of the 2019 season we had an opportunity to see a lot of what Alex Ramsey can do,” said Thompson. “I thought it was a no-brainer when we had the opportunity to sign an All-American, 1,300-yard rusher that was already familiar with the SoCon. He will be a great addition to our offensive backfield.”

Carlay will have two years of eligibility after transferring from South Carolina. He appeared in 12 games last season, playing primarily on special teams. Carlay was named to the SEC Fall Academic Team three times. His younger brother, Wes, is a defensive lineman at The Citadel.

“We are excited to add another member of the Carlay family to The Citadel football program,” said Thompson. “Summie will be a great addition to our roster and add depth to our offensive line. He brings extensive knowledge of our offense from his high school playing days in Laurens, as well first-hand knowledge of the history and tradition of The Citadel and our football program.”