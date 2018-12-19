After signing only one in-state player a year ago, Citadel football coach Brent Thompson ordered a re-focusing of the Bulldogs' recruiting efforts with an eye toward signing more talent from South Carolina.
It paid off on Wednesday, as The Citadel signed eight players from South Carolina in a 14-player class in the early signing period. Thompson said The Citadel could sign a few more players in February.
"It was a change in emphasis," said Thompson, who is 19-14 in three seasons at The Citadel. "We wanted to get young men from in-state to travel to camp, to travel to The Citadel and Charleston and see what we have.
"When you look at everybody that was signed last year in the Southern Conference and in FCS, it wasn't surprising we signed only one state player last year. But we knew we needed to make a big push for in-state players, and for our kinds of players. The Citadel is a place you need to come and visit often; we will try to scare you away, and if you keep coming back, we'll know that you are serious about us and we're serious about you."
Tereis Drayton, a North-South All-Star and offensive lineman from James Island, and Shrine Bowl linebackers Logan Billings and Michael McDowell of Boiling Springs High School headline the in-state class.
Drayton, 6-2 and 270 pounds, could play anywhere on the line, but will start out at center, Thompson said.
"Tereis showed up unannounced at one of our camps, kind of an unknown," Thompson said. "But he was off the charts at camp. He's got a great personality and we had a great conversation. He can really bend and move, and can play every position on the line. We're going to try him at center, but if he loses weight he can also play tackle as well. He's very versatile and that's what we were looking for."
Billings, 6-0 and 200 pounds, and the 6-1, 215-pound McDowell were linebacking mates for Boiling Springs, and both were picked for the Shrine Bowl.
The player most likely to make an immediate impact is graduate-student transfer Remus Bulmer, a running back from Sam Houston State. Bulmer, 5-7 and 185 pounds, ran for 2,117 yards and 15 touchdowns over three-plus seasons at Sam Houston State before deciding to transfer for his final season of eligibility.
Bulmer will report to The Citadel in January and be able to go through spring practice as coaches try to figure out if he's a slotback or fullback in the Bulldog' triple option.
"We saw him on the (NCAA) transfer portal and wanted to do our investigating on him, to find out what kind of person and player he is," Thompson said. "The film speaks for itself; he's a fantastic player. He'll fit in extremely well here; he's a very serious-minded student and loves to play football."
The Bulldogs went further afield to land linebacker Hayden Williamson (6-1, 210), who played at Kubasaki High School on the island of Okinawa in Japan. The Dept. of Defense school is about 8,000 miles from Charleston.
Williamson's father, Curt, is a 1989 Citadel graduate, and Williamson made a visit to The Citadel during a two-week college tour, Thompson said.
"The time difference between here and Okinawa is very difficult," Thompson said. "So it was mostly by e-mail. It was a chance for us to get a guy who's maybe a little different, who we can do some things with. Nobody really knows about him, but his upside is tremendous with his ability to move his feet and put on weight."
The Citadel's class includes five linebackers, three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, two offensive linemen and one running back. The Bulldogs have not yet signed a quarterback, though they could in February. West Ashley QB Kenyatta Jenkins has an offer from The Citadel as a preferred walk-on.
• The Citadel had three players named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America Team announced this week. Punter Matthew Campbell and center Haden Haas were first-team selections, while defensive back Chris Beverly earned honorable mention recognition.
Also, long-snapper Patrick Keefe was named third-team All-America by STATS.
The Citadel signees
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Home/HS
Logan Braucht FB/LB 6-0 212 Ware Co. HS (Ga.)
Nick Grier DL 6-3 250 S. Gwinnett HS
Nicoles Rogers LB 6-1 230 Blythewood HS
Jake Kenison DB 6-1 195 Hillcrest HS
Tereis Drayton OL 6-2 270 James Island HS
Robert Harbor DL 6-0 275 Richmond, Texas
Antareus Pressley DB 6-1 160 Belton-Honea Path
Michael McDowell LB 6-1 215 Boiling Springs HS
Logan Billings LB 6-0 200 Boiling Springs HS
Stephon Stokes OL 6-2 295 Greenville HS
Hayden Williamson LB 6-1 210 Kubasaki HS (Okinawa)
Jay Lagroon LB 6-3 200 T.L. Hanna HS
Here's what Thompson had to say about each recruit:
RB Remus Bulmer (5-7, 185, Sam Houston State)
"Remus will be joining us the soonest, in January. What we like about Remus is that he's an older guy and will add some depth to our backfield. I don't know yet exactly where we will play him, but he will be here for spring football. He will achieve his master's degree here and is very excited about that. He's an accomplished running back at Sam Houston, and we'll use him some place between A-back and B-back in our offense."
LB Logan Billings (6-0, 200, Boiling Springs HS)
"We had good luck recruiting the Spartanburg-Greenville area this year. Logan was at camp this year, and he's a Shrine Bowl pick, a downhill linebacker for us. Logan is an inside guy for us, a downhill runner and I love the way he plays."
LB Logan Braucht (6-0, 212, Waycross, Ga.)
"Logan is a coach's son, and I used to recruit his dad's school. Logan has already graduated from high school and is working on his associate's degree. By the time he gets here, he will have that degree. He's a strong, powerful, explosive linebacker, in the box linebacker and a very smart football player and a great student."
DB Andy Davis (6-0, 200, Canton, Ga.)
"Andy came here during the summer as well and is more of a run-stopping, alley-running free safety. He's very smart, has great ball skills and can get downhill. He was the defensive player of the year in his conference and his team was 12-1."
OL Tereis Drayton (6-2, 270, James Island)
""Tereis showed up unannounced at one of our camps, kind of an unknown. But he was off the charts at camp. He's got a great personality and we had a great conversation. He can really bend and move, and can play every position on the line. We're going to try him at center, but if he loses weight he can also play tackle as well. He's very versatile and that's what we were looking for."
DL Nick Grier (6-3, 250, Snellville, Ga.)
"Nick is an interior defensive lineman with great get-off and fundamentals. He plays with a low pad level, and he'll be able to make some plays in the backfield. We're building him for the future at Joseph Randolph's position."
DL Robert Harbor (6-0, 290, Richmond, Texas)
"We're fortunate to get him and continue our Texas pipeline. He's an interior defensive lineman, a nose guard and we're looking for him to help us replace Ken Allen, a four-year starter for us. He'll be an interior presence for us and is in the backfield quite a bit on film."
DB Jake Kenison (6-1, 190, Simpsonville)
"Jake was the one of the fastest players at our camp and is a multi-tool player. He's played corner, he's played safety, he can play linebacker if he grows into it. I like his versatility and he's got great speed and good coverage skills."
LB Jay Lagroon (6-3, 200, Anderson)
"Jay came to campus in July and played some slotback and A-back for the state championship (finalist) team there at T.L. Hanna. He also played outside linebacker, and is an outside the box kind of player."
LB Michael McDowell (6-1, 215, Boiling Springs)
"He came to see us in June and is one of those guys who can play as a standup outside linebacker, a hybrid defensive end who can also get down on the ball a little bit, drop into coverage, rush the passer. He's a Shrine Bowl player."
DB Antareus Pressley (6-0, 160, Anderson)
"He's more of a cover safety with great speed and athleticism. We liked the way he covered guys at camp. He had a great official visit and we really enjoyed getting to know him."
DL Nic Rogers (6-1, 230, Columbia)
"Another linebacker/defensive line type of player for us. We can start him at a standup spot on the edge, and he can come off the edge or drop into coverage. A guy we can grow into a defensive lineman/outside linebacker. A great fit who I think we'll be a great player for us."
OL Stephon Stokes (6-2, 295, Greenville)
"He's a traditional guard in our offense, and played in the North-South All-Star game along with Tereis Drayton. He's a drive-blocking machine with great feet, and he'll be a great asset to our offensive line in replacing some of these guards who graduate in a year or two."
LB Hayden Williamson (6-1, 210, Okinawa, Japan)
"Hayden came to visit us with his mom, and his dad is a Citadel graduate. We had a chance to work him out at camp, and he's a linebacker/defensive lineman for us. His best football is ahead, and he'll have a big upside to him. We loved the way he moved as a linebacker and I think we'll love him even more as a defensive lineman."