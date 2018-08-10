Citadel fans hoping to watch the Bulldogs on their TV or streaming device will have to fork over $4.99 per month to catch most of their football games.
Seven of the Bulldogs' 11 games this season will be streamed on ESPN+, the cable giant's new subscription service. It costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), and the subscription can be canceled at anytime.
The Citadel's games against Wofford, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern, Mercer, Furman, Western Carolina and Samford will be streamed on ESPN+, the Southern Conference announced Friday.
The Bulldogs' home game against East Tennessee State on Oct. 13, and road game Oct. 20 at VMI, will be shown on ESPN3.
The Sept. 29 game at Towson can be seen on CAA.tv, the Colonial Athletic Association's free streaming service. TV plans for the Nov. 17 game at Alabama have not been announced.
The SoCon release says one league game each week will be featured on ESPN3, with the rest streamed on ESPN+, which is available on the ESPN App and at ESPN.com.
Here is The Citadel's TV schedule:
Sept. 1—at Wofford 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 8—Chattanooga 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 15—Charleston Southern 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 22—at Mercer 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 29—at Towson 4 p.m. (CAA.tv)
Oct. 13—ETSU 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Oct. 20—at VMI 1:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Oct. 27—Furman 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 3—at Western Carolina 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 10—Samford 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Nov. 17—at Alabama TBA (TBA)