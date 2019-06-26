The Citadel has added a transfer linebacker who will be eligible for the 2019 football season, coach Brent Thompson announced Wednesday.
Airan Reed is a graduate-student transfer from Southern Illinois and will have one season to play for the Bulldogs.
Reed (6-2, 228) played in all 33 games during his three seasons at Southern Illinois, starting 24 of those contests. Last year as a junior, he had 34 tackles, including 6½ for loss, with two interceptions and four pass break-ups.
As a sophomore in 2017, Reed started all 11 games with 51 tackles and five tackles for loss. And as a redshirt freshman in 2016, he made 18 tackles over the final four games of the season.
Originally from Medina, Tennessee, Reed was a two-time all-region selection at South Gibson County High School. He finished his senior year with 104 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Reed joins a Citadel defense that has a new coordinator in Tony Grantham, a veteran assistant who coached outside linebackers last season at Navy. The Bulldogs lost linebackers Noah Dawkins, Russell Hubbs and Issac Stewart from last year's 5-6 team.