Citadel football adds size and 'steals' on national signing day

A Shrine Bowl pick and all-state players from two state championship teams highlighted The Citadel's football signing class of seven players announced on Wednesday.

Including nine scholarship players who signed early in December and 10 players who accepted preferred walk-on offers, the Bulldogs will add 26 players in the 2020 recruiting class, coach Brent Thompson said.

Among the seven players who signed Wednesday are Shrine Bowl running back Braden Walker of River Bluff High School; all-state wide receiver Tyler Cherry, who helped Wren to a Class AAAA state title; and SCISA all-state linebacker Saul Diaz, who played alongside the state's top recruit, Jordan Burch, at three-time state champion Hammond School in Columbia.

"It's a class that fits our philosophy of recruit, retain and develop that we put in place about three years ago," said Thompson, who is 26-20 in four seasons at The Citadel. "We thought we were getting a little bit on the smaller side, so we wanted to get a little larger and add some height to the group. We wanted to get a little taller on the defensive side, where we're still trying to fit our personnel to our system."

Walker, 6-0 and 195 pounds, played for Citadel alumnus Blair Hardin at River Bluff, where he ran for 1,416 yards and 24 touchdowns and was named to the Shrine Bowl. He could play fullback or slotback in The Citadel's triple option offense.

"He's one of those guys I just wanted in our program, very mature for his age," Thompson said. "He runs like a B-back (fullback), but has the speed of an A-back (slotback). We'll let him develop into what he wants to develop into and then play him there."

Cherry, 6-1 and 195 pounds, caught 84 passes for 1,443 yards and 27 TDs as a senior as Wren won the AAAA state title last year. He also caught 84 passes as a junior, and made all-region at running back as a sophomore.

"He's a guy that will go get the ball, but he also was the backup quarterback on that team," Thompson said. "He can do a lot of different things. I think he's one of the bigger steals of the year for us."

Diaz, 6-3 and 210 pounds, played tight end and linebacker for Hammond, which has won three straight SCISA state titles and featured South Carolina signees Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley.

"Another big-framed guy that fit our goal of getting some more size in this class," Thompson said. "He played on a good team at Hammond, and understands what it's like to win championships."

The Citadel also signed a second quarterback to this class in Davon Wells, a 5-10, 175-pounder from Kissimmee, Fla. Wells accounted for 27 touchdowns rushing, passing and receiving as a senior, and had an offer from Mercer as a receiver until the Bears had a coaching change.

"He brings a different dynamic at quarterback, and can add to the change-up at quarterback we're looking for in a couple of years," Thompson said. "I think he's a steal out of the state of Florida for us."

The Citadel signees (*signed in December)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Tyler Cherry WR 6-1 195 Piedmont (Wren HS)

Saul Diaz LB 6-3 210 Blythewood (Hammond School)

Bryson Jones OL 6-1 265 Greenwood (Emerald HS)

KJ Pierce DL 6-1 310 Concord, N.C. (Northwest Cabarrus HS)

Dominick Poole DB 5-11 170 Randleman, N.C. (Randleman HS)

Braden Walker RB 6-0 195 Lexington (River Bluff HS)

Devon Wells QB 5-10 175 Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola HS)

Anthony Bowen* DB 6-2 170 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove)

Ethan Goyette* OL 6-3 235 Stafford, Va. (Mountain View)

Carson Hatchett* DL 6-3 260 Blountstown (Fla.) HS

Wilson Hendricks* DB 6-1 200 Travelers Rest HS

Colby Kintner* PK 6-2 208 Anderson (Olympia HS in Orlando)

Andrew Lewis* LB 6-5 195 Ponte Vedra (Fla.) HS

Cameron Moewe* OL 6-5 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny)

Ben Steele* P 5-8 155 Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

Graeson Underwood* QB 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)

Player bios

Tyler Cherry, WR, 6-1, 195, Piedmont, South Carolina (Wren)

Played for head coach Jeff Tate at Wren High School…earned 4A All-State honors as a senior after catching 84 passes for 1443 and 27 touchdowns…helped Hurricanes to upper-state and state championships…garnered all-region honors as a junior after posting 84 catches for 1,012 yards and 11 touchdowns…rushed 99 times for 560 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, earning all-region accolades at running back…rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

Saul Diaz, LB, 6-3, 210, Blythewood, South Carolina (Hammond)

Played for head coach Eric Kimrey at Hammond High School…earned second-team all-state honors in leading the Skyhawks to SCISA state championship as a senior…selected to the Metro Bowl…named North/South SCISA…first-team all-state selection as a junior in leading Skyhawks to 13-0 record and state championship…part of three state championships at HHS…competed in the state championship meet in the shot put.

Bryson Jones, OL, 6-1, 265, Greenwood, South Carolina (Emerald)

Played for head coach Tim McMahon at Emerald High School…two-time All-Region 3-AAA selection…named to the All-Lakelands Team as a senior…selected as the offensive player of the year…starter along the offensive line as a sophomore, helping the Vikings to the Region 2-AAA championship…also lettered in wrestling and track and field.

KJ Pierce, DL, 6-1, 310, Concord, North Carolina (Northwest Cabarrus)

Played for head coach Brandon Gentry at Northwest Cabarrus High School…earned all-conference honors as a senior after helping the Trojans to a 12-2 record and a spot in the state quarterfinals…posted 36 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks…named the best lineman as a junior and senior.

Dominick Poole, DB, 5-11, 175, Randleman, North Carolina (Randleman)

Played for head coach Shane Handy at Randleman High School…finished senior season with 86 tackles, 52 solo, three interceptions and two forced fumbles…added 30 catches for 639 yards and nine touchdowns…posted 97 tackles and five interceptions as a junior…recorded 89 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore.

Braden Walker, RB, 6-0, 195, Lexington, South Carolina (River Bluff)

Played for head coach Blair Hardin at River Bluff High School…selected as the region offensive MVP for the second-straight year after rushing for 1,416 yards and 24 touchdowns…added two touchdowns on kickoff returns…two-time all-state and three-time all-region selection…participated in the Shrine Bowl…helped Gators to the second round of the playoffs as a junior and senior…head coach, Blair Hardin, played football at The Citadel.

Davon Wells, QB, 5-10, 175, Kissimmee, Florida (Osceola)

Played for head coach Doug Nichols at Osceola High School…named the Osceola News Gazette player of the year as a senior…threw for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 587 yards and seven touchdowns and catching seven passes for 163 yards and a score…ran for 603 yards and 10 touchdowns in earning first-team all-county honors as a junior…rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com