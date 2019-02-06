After adding 14 new players during December's early signing period, Citadel football began to finish up its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.
To kick off the second signing period Wednesday morning, the Bulldogs announced the addition of quarterbacks Cooper Wallace of Florence and Evan Schickel of Fredericksburg, Va.; linebacker Hasan Black of Wyoming, Ohio; and defensive back Torian Spence of Union City, Ga.
The Citadel also signed linebacker Anthony Britton Jr. of Stockbridge, Ga.; defensive lineman Ben Brockington of Orangeburg; linebacker Thomas Wyatt of McKeesport, Pa; defensive back Jay Girdner of Spartanburg; defensive lineman Sidney Starr of Brentwood, Tenn.; and defensive back Bud Chaney of Cape Coral, Fla.
Wallace is a 5-10, 195-pounder who played QB and defensive back at West Florence High School. He led his team to a school-record 11 wins and the Class AAAAA Lower State semifinals, and was selected as the co-regional offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,407 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,354 yards and 13 scores.
Schickel (6-0, 183) is from Massaponax High School in Virginia. He led his team to an 11-2 record and rushed for 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing for 337 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for at least 50 yards in all 13 games, including four 100-yard rushing games.
Check back for updates.