The close games The Citadel was losing earlier in the basketball season are not so close anymore.

The Bulldogs dropped their seventh straight contest by 92-69 to Chattanooga on Wednesday night at the Mocs' McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn., sending The Citadel to its slowest start in Southern Conference play since the 2013-14 team started 0-14 in the league..

The Citadel (6-12, 0-7) had lost three straight SoCon games by a total of seven points, but now has lost the last three by margins of 10, nine and 23 points.

Ramon Vila scored 17 points to lead five Mocs in double figures as Chattanooga (12-8, 4-3) led by as many as 29 and won for the sixth time in eight games.

"They kind of kicked us in the teeth," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "And we started missing shots that you hope you can make. Just an offensive disaster to match with poor defense, not ever a good combination."

Kaiden Rice was the only Bulldog to score in double figures with 11 points as The Citadel shot just 35.6 percent from the field, making only 6 of 25 (24 percent) from 3-point range.

Chattanooga, meanwhile, riddled the Bulldogs' defense for 49.2-percent shooting, including 12 of 28 (42.9 percent) from deep. Eight different Mocs made 3-pointers.

"They are a good team," Baucom said. "They came out and made some shots."

The Citadel cut a 15-point gap to seven late in the first half, but then let the Mocs' David Jean-Baptiste and Matt Ryan get loose for treys in the final 47 seconds of the half for a 52-40 lead at the break.

Chattanooga started the second half with a 16-2 run to bust the game wide open.

"We did just an awful job of executing in the last two minutes of the half," Baucom said. "Then they out-scored us by 16-2, and that was the game."

The Citadel is at home Saturday against Furman (16-5, 6-2), a 101-78 winner over Samford on Wednesday.