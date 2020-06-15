Citadel dismisses longtime wrestling coach

The Citadel has decided not to renew the contract of longtime wrestling coach Rob Hjerling, the school announced Monday.

“We would like to thank coach Rob Hjerling for his hard work and dedication to The Citadel wrestling program and our college," athletic director Mike Capaccio said. "After joining The Citadel staff for the 1999-00 season, Rob led his cadet-athletes to recognition for numerous athletic and academic achievements. We appreciate all of his contributions to our program and wish him and his family the best.”

The Citadel will begin a search for a new wrestling coach, a school official said.

Hjerling led the Bulldogs to two of their three Southern Conference titles in school history, taking both the SoCon championship and SoCon dual championship in 2014. He was named SoCon coach of the year twice, in 2004 and 2014.

He also coached all four of The Citadel's All-Americans: Dan Thompson in 2006, Odie Delaney and Ugi Khishignyam in 2013 and Turtogtokh Luvsandorj in 2014.

The Citadel went 2-10 and 3-6 in dual meets over the last two seasons.