Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell is leaving The Citadel's football program to take the same job at Kennesaw State, ending his nine-year partnership with Bulldogs head coach Brent Thompson.
"After working together at two different schools over the last nine years, it will certainly be an adjustment for us," said Thompson, who came to The Citadel with Harrell under former coach Mike Houston in 2014. "Blake is an outstanding football coach that will be successful no matter where he is.
"We are happy for him and his family and wish him the best of luck at Kennesaw State."
Harrell came to The Citadel from Lenoir-Rhyne with Houston and Thompson, and helped the team win back-to-back Southern Conference championships in 2015 and 2016.
After Brent Thompson replaced Houston as The Citadel's head coach in January of 2016, he promoted Harrell to defensive coordinator to replace Maurice Drayton. The Bulldogs went 10-2 that season, winning a second straight SoCon title.
The Citadel has gone 5-6 in each of the last two seasons, and last year ranked sixth in the SoCon in scoring defense (30.3 ppg) and fifth in total defense (394.5 yards per game). The Bulldogs memorably held defending national champion Alabama to 10 first-half points (and a 10-10 halftime tie) during a 50-17 loss on Nov. 17.
At Kennesaw State, Harrell will join a program that won the Big South Conference title last year with an 11-2 record, defeating Jacksonville State and Wofford in the FCS playoffs before losing by 27-17 to South Dakota State in the quarterfinals.
Harrell replaces Brian Newberry, who was hired away from Kennesaw State by Navy. Newberry took defensive ends coach Kevin Downing and outside linebackers coach PJ Volker with him to Navy, creating more openings on head coach Brian Bohannon's staff at Kennesaw State.
One possible replacement for Harrell recently hit the job market when Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson retired. Johnson had hired Shiel Wood, a former Wofford player and assistant coach, a year ago to coach the Yellow Jackets' safeties.
Wood played receiver for Wofford from 2001-05, later coaching receivers and then safeties before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, helping the Terriers to the FCS quarterfinals.