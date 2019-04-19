Citadel cornerback Khafari Buffalo is transferring to Boise State for his final season of college football eligibility, and two Bulldogs freshmen also have transferred to a junior college.
Buffalo, a 6-2, 190-pounder from Sumter, announced his decision Friday on Twitter. He played in nine games last season as a junior at The Citadel, and was fifth on the team with 38 tackles. He had one interception and was credited with six pass breakups, and will be eligible immediately at Boise State as a graduate-student transfer.
"I want to thank every school, program and coach that I interacted with during this process," Buffalo posted on Twitter. "After discussing it with the people closest to me and weighing my own personal options, I decided that I'm spending my last year of college eligibility at Boise State University."
Buffalo redshirted in his first year at The Citadel in 2015, and made the all-freshman team in the Southern Conference in 2016.
Meanwhile, Citadel freshmen Mason Kinsey and Joshua Bowers have signed with Navarro College, a junior college in Corsicana, Texas. Both signed with Navarro as mid-year transfers in February.
Kinsey, a 6-2, 228-pound defensive lineman from Arlington, Texas, made the SoCon's all-freshman team last year after recording 16 tackles with 6½ tackles for loss and five sacks, ranking second on the team in sacks.
Bowers, a 5-10, 172-pound defensive back from New Port Richie, Fla., appeared in eight games with nine tackles and two pass break-ups.