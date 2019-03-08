Jordan Merritt allowed an unearned run in seven dominant innings as The Citadel cruised to a 10-1 victory over rival Charleston Southern at Riley Park on Friday.
J.D. Davis and Ben Peden drove in two runs apiece as the Bulldogs (6-7) scored at least one run in all but two innings they batted.
CSU (4-11) committed four errors in the first five frames as the Bulldogs turned those into three unearned runs before adding insurance with three runs in the fifth inning.
Merritt struck out four, allowing just three hits and a walk. Will Pillsbury and Ian Foggo closed out the game with a scoreless inning each.
Bryce Leasure was 3 for 4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored for The Citadel, while Peden was 2 for 5 and Jeffery Brown 2 for 5 with a stolen base.
Charleston Southern's Tyler Weekley allowed seven runs, four earned, in five innings while striking out a pair. Josh Litchfield and Justin Dahill each had two hits and a double, with Litchfield driving in the only run in the second inning.
The teams continue their weekend series with Saturday’s contest slated for a 6 p.m. start at CSU Ballpark.
San Diego 8, No. 19 Coastal Carolina 5
SEATTLE - San Diego scored six times in the top of the eighth inning to stun Coastal Carolina in the Seattle Baseball Showcase.
The game was called after the eighth inning due to a 3½-hour game limit during the tournament.
The Chanticleers (12-3) led 5-2 after seven innings before San Diego rallied, sparked by Tora Otsuka's bases-loaded triple off Matt Eardensohn to give the Toreros a 7-5 lead.
Parker Chavers was 1 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs for the Chanticleers, who had just four hits but drew 10 walks and three hit batsmen. Coastal had its five-game win streak snapped.
USC-Valpo susp.
Friday night's game between South Carolina and Valparaiso was suspended heading into the top of the fifth inning due to rain with the Gamecocks holding a 4-1 lead. The game will be picked up Saturday at 2 p.m. with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Clemson-UNC ppd.
Due to inclement weather, Clemson's home game against No. 3 North Carolina on Friday was postponed. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with Game 2 to follow an hour after the conclusion of Game 1.