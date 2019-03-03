Ben Peden and Ryan McCarthy had three hits and drove in two runs apiece as The Citadel collected a season-high 15 hits in completing a three-game sweep of North Alabama with an 8-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Riley Park.
Dylan Spence (2-1) was solid for the Bulldogs (5-5), allowing two runs - none earned - and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings.
“We haven’t been in a position to sweep a series in a while, so this was a good test for our guys," Citadel coach Tony Skole said. "I was really curious to see how they were going to come out and play and what kind of energy we would have. We got a great start from Dylan Spence and scored three runs in the top of the first to get us going. I am very proud of our guys coming out and playing well today."
The Citadel scored three runs in the opening inning behind a groundout from McCarthy, an RBI single by Bryce Leasure and an RBI double to right field by Peden.
After North Alabama (2-9) trimmed the lead to one in the fifth and again in the eighth, the Bulldogs put the game away in the bottom of the eighth as Tilo Skole singled into the hole at short. After a sacrifice bunt, Jeffery Brown drew a walk. Tyler Corbitt drove in both runners with a triple to center field. McCarthy extended the lead with an RBI single through the right side, then came around to score on a single to left center by Lane Botkin.
Jacob Laws (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over four innings.
The sweep was the first for the Bulldogs since Feb. 26-28, 2016, when they swept Siena.
Peden finished 3 for 4, while McCarthy and Leasure each went 3 for 5. Botkin was 2 for 5 with an RBI, and Skole was 2 for 4.
The Bulldogs play their first road game of the season with a 4 p.m. start at South Carolina on Tuesday.
North Carolina A&T 2, College of Charleston 0
MOUNT PLEASANT - Logan McRae went 3 for 4 with two doubles, but College of Charleston mustered only four more hits while two miscues in the field cost the Cougars two unearned runs in a loss to North Carolina A&T in the final game of a weekend series at Patriots Point.
North Carolina A&T (6-5) snapped a three-game winning streak by the Cougars (9-3).
Dupree Hart, Danny Wondrack, Harrison Hawkins and Luke Manzo each collected a hit for the Cougars.
Steven Cook (3-1) pitched into the fifth in his first start for Charleston, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out four. Austin George, Tradd James and Kris Kuhn combined for no runs allowed in 32/3 innings of relief for the Cougars.
Michael Johnson (3-0) tossed a shutout for the Aggies, striking out two, walking none and scattering seven hits.
The Cougars travel to Tucson, Ariz., to open a three-game weekend series with Arizona starting Friday.
No. 21 Coastal Carolina 6, Indiana 5
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina’s Jared Johnson lined a one-out single to left center field to score the game-tying and winning runs as the Chanticleers rallied past Indiana at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal (10-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the come-from-behind win.
Parker Chavers was 2 for 4 with a triple, walk and two runs scored for Coastal Carolina, while Keaton Weisz was 2 for 4 with a run, Scott McKeon 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cory Wood 2 for 4 with a walk.
While left-handed reliever Trevor Damron (1-0) picked up the win throwing 12/3 scoreless innings over the eighth and ninth, Chanticleers pitchers struck out a season-high 13 batters, highlighted by a career-high five strikeouts from freshman Alaska Abney in 22/3 innings.
Indiana fell to 6-5.
CSU rescheduled
Due to impending weather in the Charleston area, Sunday’s game between Charleston Southern and Ball State was postponed to Monday at 11 a.m. at CSU Ballpark.