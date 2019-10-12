Their coach called this a "must win" game, and The Citadel Bulldogs played Saturday like they believed him.

The Citadel stormed to a 25-point lead, then held off Western Carolina for a 35-17 victory before 8,023 fans at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Bulldogs snapped a two-game skid, and eased last week's loss of the Silver Shako to VMI by improving to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Southern Conference. WCU is 1-5 and 0-3 in the SoCon.

Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey, looking more and more like his old self, ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, two of the scores to graduate student transfer Remus Bulmer. Fullback Clay Harris, who missed the VMI game with a shoulder injury, ran for 154 yards.

A rivalry game at No. 11 Furman (4-2, 3-0) looms next week after the Paladins enjoyed an open date Saturday.

But for the Bulldogs, the win over WCU was welcome relief after a taxing first seven weeks of the season — two opening games against preseason Top 25 FCS teams, a hurricane week on the road, an upset of ACC member Georgia Tech and a four-overtime loss at Samford in the longest game in school history.

The Citadel sprinted to a 28-3 in the second quarter, but the Catamounts rallied to within 28-17 by the end of the third. Daquan Patten made a diving grab of a 36-yard bomb on third and 15, and Adams threw 3 yards to Jaylin Young for the TD with 5:05 left in the third.

But The Citadel recovered a fumble (by Jay Howard) and picked off a pass (by Destin Mack) on WCU's next two drives. Rainey turned the second turnover into a 17-yard TD pass to Remus Bulmer, and The Citadel's lead was back to 35-17 with 9:44 to play.

After WCU opened with a 32-yard field goal, The Citadel reeled off 28 straight points, on two Rainey 1-yard TD runs and two Rainey TD passes, of 17 yards to Bulmer and 39 yards to Raleigh Webb.

Up by 21-3, coach Brent Thompson went for the Catamounts' throat, ordering up an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jacob Godek at the WCU 39. On the next play, Rainey found Webb on a post route, the receiver making a finger-tip grab for his seventh TD of the season and a 28-3 lead with 7:32 left in the half.

Bulmer, the graduate transfer from Sam Houston State, had his best half as a Bulldog, rushing for 54 yards on four carries in addition to his 17-yard TD grab. Rainey ran 10 times for 65 yards as the Bulldogs gained 188 rushing yards in the opening half after totaling just 78 in the loss to VMI.

WCU got the lead down to 28-10 at the break with a TD just before the half, as Adams pulled the ball and ran to the corner for a 4-yard TD.