Citadel, Charleston Southern plan to play football. But will there be a title to play for?

The Citadel and Charleston Southern are planning to play football as scheduled this fall.

But will the Bulldogs and Bucs have an FCS championship to play for?

That decision could come as soon as Friday, when the NCAA's Board of Governors is reportedly scheduled to meet.

It was the Board of Governors, along with NCAA president Mark Emmert, that made the decision to cancel championships for spring sports as the coronavirus pandemic began its spread in March.

And the board, a 25-member panel representing all three NCAA divisions, could decide Friday to cancel or postpone fall championships, including the 24-team FCS football playoffs. The FBS championship, which LSU won last season, is controlled by the College Football Playoff and the bowl system and would not be affected by the Board of Governors' decision.

Five of the 13 FCS football conferences already have decided to cancel or postpone fall sports, including the Ivy League, the Colonial Athletic Association and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, home to South Carolina State.

The Southern Conference, home to state schools The Citadel, Wofford and Furman, and the Big South Conference (where Charleston Southern plays) are still on track to play fall sports, including football. CAA members James Madison and Elon, The Citadel's opening foe, have said they will pursue playing football in the fall as independents.

But if the NCAA Board of Governors cancels or postpones the FCS playoffs, that could further discourage FCS teams and leagues from attempting to play football this fall.

SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus is among those who will be paying attention on Friday.

"It's certainly a future issue for the NCAA, the fall sports championships," said Schaus. "A lot of people agree that it is a little early to decide that, with conferences going through the process of making their own decisions and plans. But those are decisions that will have to be made, and we'll see if there's any departure from where we are now, which is moving ahead and having fall championships."

The chairman of the Division I Football Oversight Committee is among those urging the Board of Governors to go slow with the decision.

“We acknowledge that the path forward will be challenging and that the virus may ultimately dictate outcomes,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons wrote in a letter to the Board obtained by The Associated Press. “We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships, so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.

“The Committee strongly believes that a patient approach to evaluating that a patient approach to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall.”

The SoCon has lost only two games to COVID-19 cancellations thus far — Princeton at VMI and South Carolina State at Wofford.

With Big South member Hampton deciding not to play football this fall, the league has lost 15 games off its schedule thus far, though some non-conference games could be rescheduled.

After taking a financial hit from the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament in April, both the SoCon and the Big South applied for loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

Both leagues were approved for loans of between $150,000 to $350,000, according to the PPP database. The SoCon reported that 19 jobs would be retained through the program, while the Big South reported 10 jobs. The PPP loans are forgiven if certain criteria are met.

"To me, it was only logical to look at that possibility," Schaus said of the PPP loan. "It doesn't necessarily mean that we are having financial issues. It's an opportunity to help in case we do experience further revenue shortfalls, as we did relative to the NCAA tournament and sponsorships for our conference tournament. It's consistent with what other conferences around the country are doing."