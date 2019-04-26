The Citadel signed five basketball recruits on Friday, while Charleston Southern has added one new player.
At The Citadel, coach Duggar Baucom signed two big men and three guards his latest class, all current high school players.
The three guards include Rudy Fitzgibbons, a 6-0, 160-pound guard from Atlanta and Riverwood International Charter School. Fitzgibbons averaged 25 points and 2.3 assists as a senior, shooting 50 percent from the field.
"Rudy's quickness allows him to get to the rim, but also break down defenses to create plays for others," Baucom said. "He has great court vision and is an excellent passer. Rudy has deep range on his 3-point shot, but is also very crafty at scoring in the paint."
Fletcher Abee, a 6-3 guard from Freedom High School and Valdese, N.C., set his school's records for career points and 3-pointers, and shot 49 percent from 3-point range as a senior, averaging 19 points per game. He named all-state and the Burke County player of the year.
"Fletcher is a pure shooter that can stroke it with great range," Baucom said.
Jackson Gammons, a 6-2 guard from Calvary Day School in High Point, N.C., who averaged 22.9 points as a senior and was named all-state.
"Jackson is an athletic gym rat who can play multiple positions," Baucom said. "He has a college-ready physique and can score at all three levels. Jackson's ball-handling, outside shot and explosiveness allow him to play anywhere on the perimeter."
The new post players are 6-9 Stephon Clark of Metrolina Christian in Charlote, and 6-9 Brady Spence of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga.
Clark averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a senior and did the long jump, triple jump and hurdles for his high school track team. He reportedly had an offer from Navy.
"Stephen combines length with athleticism which allows him to play inside and out on the perimeter," Baucom said. "He plays above the rim and can finish, but also has great timing, which makes him an excellent shot blocker. His improved 3-point shooting also allows him to stretch the defense."
Spence averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds as a senior at Alexander High and also was a standout pitcher the baseball team.
"Brady is a very strong presence inside," Baucom said. "His athleticism and timing make him both a very good rebounder and rim protector. He is a true 5-man who can finish with his back to the basket."
The Citadel loses all-Southern Conference picks Lew Stallworth at point guard and Zane Najdawi at forward from last year's 12-18 team, as well as record-setting 3-point shooter Matt Frierson, the top three scorers on the team. Little-used forward Dimitri Georgiadis is transferring.
CSU signs Malik Battle
Charleston Southern's lone signee is Malik Battle, a 6-3 combo guard from Atlanta who played with Citadel signee Brady Spence at Alexander High School.
Battle averaged 20 points and five assists as a senior, and was the Georgia Class 6A senior of the year, earning all-state honors. Battle joins former Smyrna Stars teammate Terence Porter, Jr. in the incoming 2019-20 CSU men's basketball class.
"We are excited to add Malik to our basketball family," said CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh, whose team was 18-16 last year. "When a scholarship became available this spring, Malik quickly rose to the top of our priority list. Malik's positive attitude, skill, basketball IQ, and tremendous desire to improve and grow will allow Malik to fit in very well with our current team.