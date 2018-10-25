Citadel senior Zane Najdawi has been named to the Southern Conference's preseason all-Southern Conference team, and the Bulldogs are picked to finish sixth in the league by SoCon coaches.
Najdawi, a 6-7 forward, averaged 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season, including 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in SoCon play. He enters his final year of eligibility 18th in program history for points scored in a career (1,206) and third for blocked shots (140).
Najdawi is just the second player in school history, and 27th in the SoCon, to rack up at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks.
League coaches picked the Bulldogs to finish sixth in coach Duggar Baucom's fourth season, while the media voted The Citadel seventh.
UNC Greensboro is the consensus choice to repeat as league champion, and Wofford guard Fletcher Magee was voted the preseason player of the year.
Preseason SoCon Coaches Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. UNCG (6) 78
2. Wofford (4) 74
3. ETSU 67
4. Furman 57
5. Mercer 48
6. The Citadel 38
7. Chattanooga 30
8. Samford 26
9. Western Carolina 20
10. VMI 12
Preseason SoCon Media Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. UNCG (16) 231
2. Wofford (6) 214
3. ETSU (2) 198
4. Furman 169
5. Mercer 136
6. Chattanooga 103
7. The Citadel 96
8. Samford 69
9. Western Carolina 59
10. VMI 45
Preseason Player of the Year
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford
Preseason All-SoCon Team
Zane Najdawi, Sr., F, The Citadel
Tray Boyd III, Jr., G, ETSU
Bo Hodges, So., G/F, ETSU
Jeromy Rodriguez, R-Jr., F, ETSU
Matt Rafferty, Sr., F, Furman
Ross Cummings, Jr., G, Mercer
Francis Alonso, Sr., G, UNCG
James Dickey, Jr., F, UNCG
Bubba Parham, So., G, VMI
Cameron Jackson, Sr., F, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford