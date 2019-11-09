Citadel basketball fans got their first look at the Bulldogs' newcomers on Saturday in the team's season opener against UNC Asheville.

There is some promise among the new faces, but the collective will be a work in progress as demonstrated by a 91-76 loss to UNCA at McAlister Field House.

Freshman guard Fletcher Abee scored a team-high 17 points in his Citadel debut, and transfers Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis combined for 21 points. Junior forward Hayden Brown added 15.

But UNCA, just 4-28 last year under coach Mike Morrell, scored at will while piling up a leads of 57-38 at halftime and 26 in the second half, improving its record to 1-1.

Taijon Jones and DeVon Baker combined to hit 18 of 29 shots, with Baker scoring 25 and Jones 23.

The Citadel is at Georgia next Tuesday before returning home to face Campbell on Nov. 16.