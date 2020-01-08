Citadel basketball great Tom Slawson prepared himself for what he knew his son was about to tell him.

Having just accompanied Jalen Slawson, a senior at Pinewood Prep, on a recruiting visit to Furman two years ago, Tom expected the worst. The trip couldn't have gone better, and young Jalen was clearly impressed.

On the drive back to their Summerville home, Jalen had already made up his mind.

“He said he wanted to go play basketball at Furman,” Tom Slawson recalls. “Me being a Citadel grad, I hated Furman. But Coach (Bob) Richey and his staff showed us a great time.”

Fast forward to this season. Slawson, a 6-7, 210-pound sophomore at Furman, is a starting forward for the Paladins, who are 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Conference.

Jalen has come a long way in one year. As a freshman, he averaged less than six minutes a game. But Richey saw how hard his budding star worked in the offseason.

“If you’re lucky, you see a big jump with freshmen as they adapt to the college game,” Richey said. “We saw that with Jalen. He’s really figured out what it means to be a college player, and I truly believe he’ll be an all-conference guy before it’s said and done.”

Through 16 games this year, Jalen is averaging 6.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. He has 16 steals and 10 blocks.

Richey sees plenty of potential. And if there’s one thing Richey knows, it’s recruiting and developing Lowcountry basketball players.

Prior to becoming head coach at Furman, he was an associate head coach at Charleston Southern for five years. During that span, he churned out five of the top 11 scorers in CSU history.

“Coach Richie has a lot of strong principles in terms of what it means to be a man and being held responsible for your actions,” Jalen said. “That’s his philosophy for the entire team, and that’s why, as a unit, we’re all really connected.”

Jalen's success can be attributed to his dedication and hard work, but there's also basketball in his genes.

Tom Slawson finished his career at The Citadel in 1980 as the fourth-leading scorer in school history with 1,408 points. He was named All-SoCon twice in his career and played for the military school during its first 20-win season. He was named to the Citadel Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jalen remembers his dad wasn't “too happy” about his decision to go to Furman. But the two have an agreement in place when the rival schools face off later this month.

“I told him I’ll wear purple this year and for the next two years," Tom said. "Then I’ll go back to blue.”

The Citadel plays Furman at McAlister Field House on Jan. 25. Then, the military school will travel to Greenville for their final meetup of the season on Feb. 29.