After a promising showing at Georgia on Tuesday, The Citadel basketball couldn't deliver at home Saturday against Campbell.

The Bulldogs shot just 2 of 18 from 3-point range and lost by 87-73 to the Camels at McAlister Field House.

Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead the 0-3 Bulldogs, who trailed Georgia by just two with three minutes left in a 95-86 loss on Tuesday.

Freshman Fletcher Abee added 15 points for The Citadel, despite going just 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Point guard Tyson Batiste made 6 of 8 shots for 15 points.

Ja'Cor Nelson hit 7 of 9 shots for 18 points to lead Campbell (3-1), which shot 55 percent from the field and 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

Campbell led by 22 with 13:27 left, and The Citadel managed to whittle the lead down to 71-63 with 4:37 left. That's as close as the Bulldogs would get.

