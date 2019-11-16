The Citadel basketball team could not build on a promising performance at Georgia earlier this week, falling by 87-73 to Campbell at McAlister Field House on Saturday.
Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead the 0-3 Bulldogs, who trailed by just two with three minutes left in a 95-86 loss at Georgia on Tuesday.
Freshman Fletcher Abee scored 15 points despite going 1 of 7 from 3-point range, and the Bulldogs made just 2 of 18 from deep for the game. Point guard Tyson Batiste had 15 points and three assists.
Ja'Cor Nelson hit 7 of 9 shots and scored 18 points to lead Campbell (3-1), which shot 55 percent from the field and 10 of 26 from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs whittled a 22-point deficit down to 71-63 with 4:37 left, but could get no closer.
“Credit Campbell because they played really well. Coming into the game, they shot around 30.0% from 3-point range, but today they really shot it well and made a lot of mid-range jumpers," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said. "I think at one point in the first half, they went 10-of-13 on those mid-range shots.
"You have to really give them a ton of credit because they just beat us. I thought we got off to a good start, but we waned down the stretch of the first half, and in the second half we didn’t seem to start playing until we were down by 20. We’re a young team, so hopefully we will learn from this and work to get better.”
The Citadel will cover 2,700 miles on a three-game road trip coming up, to Southeast Missouri State (Nov. 19), Illinois (Nov. 20) and Marist (Nov. 23).