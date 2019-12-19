It took them three overtimes, but The Citadel Bulldogs collected their third Division I road win of the basketball season with a 102-99 victory at Longwood on Thursday night.

Kaelon Harris racked up a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Reed came up with a crucial block of the Lancers' final shot as the Bulldogs escaped Willett Hall in Farmville, Va., with a third straight victory and a 6-5 record.

"We didn't play perfect," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "But on the road, it's all about perseverance and I was extremely proud of them tonight."

The Bulldogs, who won earlier this season at Southeast Missouri State and at Marist, had an 11-point lead with six minutes left in regulation and a six-point margin in the first OT.

But in the third OT, Reed hit a left-handed scoop shot in the lane for a 97-94 lead, and Longwood (5-7) of the Big South never caught up. Harris and freshman Rudy Fitzgibbons made two free throws each, and Kaiden Rice hit 1 of 2 for a 102-99 lead with seven seconds left.

Reed got his hand on a 3-point attempt by Longwood's Jaylon Wilson at the buzzer.

"At the end of the day, it goes on the left side of the column," Baucom said. "And we got some great teachable moments out of it, too. We were playing freshmen there at the end, and Alex Reed was unbelievable off the bench."

Rice scored 21 points by hitting 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and Reed scored 16 points. Fitzgibbons added 13 points in the Bulldogs' first triple-overtime game since 1981 at South Carolina.

Eddie Davis scored 17 points with eight rebounds before fouling out, and point guard Tyson Batiste also fouled out with nine assists and seven rebounds.

But with starting forward Hayden Brown out with a hamstring injury, it was Harris who carried the Bulldogs. He scored 24 points after halftime, and hit 13 of 14 from the foul line.

"Kaelon's mom was here, and he sure showed out for her," Baucom said.

Lorenzo Phillips and Wilson scored 24 points each for Longwood, who lost at home for the first time this season.

The Citadel led by 70-59 with six minutes left in regulation, but the Lancers used a 14-2 run for a 73-72 lead. Tied at 75-75, neither team could score in the final minute.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points in the first OT for an 81-75 lead, but again couldn't hold on. Phillips hit a bucket with 6.9 seconds left to tie it at 83-83 and forced a second extra period. The Bulldogs trailed by five before Harris converted a 3-point play and Reed scored on a drive to knot the score at 94-94.

The Citadel is at N.C. State for a 6 p.m. tip on Sunday.