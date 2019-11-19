The Citadel basketball team led almost the whole way at Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday night to win for the first time this season, by 74-69 over the Redhawks.

Kaiden Rice and Kaelon Harris scored 20 points each to lead the 1-3 Bulldogs to victory at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the first game of a three-game road trip.

"You're away from campus, you can relax a little bit and have fun together," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "I told the guys, 'Why don't we just go ahead and win together?' I'm very proud of their effort."

The Citadel led by as many as 13 in the second half against SEMO (1-2), but the RedHawks got the lead down to 68-66 with 1:04 left. Freshman Fletcher Abee made a clutch 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play, and Harris sank 3 of 4 from the foul line in the final 19 seconds to seal the game.

DQ Nicholas led SEMO with 24 points.

Trending up

Rice hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range as The Citadel made 11 of 25 (44 percent) from deep. Harris had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bulldogs out-rebounded SEMO by 41-36.

With Hayden Brown injured, Eddie Davis came off the bench for eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Point guard Tyson Batiste came close to an unusual triple-double, with 11 assists, nine rebounds and seven turnovers.

Abee's key 3-pointer came at the end of the shot clock for a 71-66 lead with 38 seconds left. He scored eight points with no turnovers in 38 minutes.

"That shot was huge, and he had missed his first three," Baucom said of Abee. "But we want him to keep shooting, and that was huge at the end of the shot clock."

Brown injury

Junior forward Hayden Brown, the Bulldogs' top scorer this season, went down in a heap after a drive to the bucket with an apparent hamstring injury. He played only 11 minutes and scored six points.

"We don't think it's a tear, probably a strain," Baucom said. "That kind of straps us for the rest of the road trip. It just means Eddie and (freshman) Brady Spence get to play more, and a small team gets to go smaller."

Coming up

The Citadel plays Wednesday night at Illinois. The Big Ten squad is 3-1 this season and led by 6-2 senior Andres Feliz, averaging 16 points per game.