Last year, point guard Lew Stallworth transferred to The Citadel and capped off a journeyman college basketball career with an All-Southern Conference season.
Central Connecticut State point guard Tyson Batiste will try to make a similar leap next season with the Bulldogs.
Citadel coach Duggar Baucom announced Friday that Batiste, a 6-2, 185-pounder, will join the Bulldogs as a graduate-student transfer for the 2019-20 season.
Batiste played in 83 NCAA Division I games, including 52 starts, during his three years at CCSU. He put up a 1.50 assist-to-turnover ratio and averaged 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 23.5 minutes per outing. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We are really excited to have Tyson join the Bulldog basketball family," Baucom said. "Tyson brings both size and experience to a very talented, but young, backcourt.
"He started 52 college games in his three years at CCSU and is a career 38-percent 3-point shooter. He is an excellent student, as he was able to complete his undergraduate degree in just three years, and he plans to earn his MBA while at The Citadel."
Stallworth came to The Citadel last season after stints at Texas El-Paso and Texas-Rio Grande and averaged a team-best 20.2 points per game, with 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest for a 12-18 Bulldogs squad.
In 2018-19, Batiste was named a co-captain at Central Connecticut State, playing in 31 games with 24 starts. He averaged 25.3 minutes, 3.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game and recorded four or more assists in 10 games.
Twice he dished out a season-high six assists, including at Maine and against Wagner. He scored a season-high 10 points with three assists and a pair of blocks against Mount St. Mary's.
As a sophomore in 2017-18, Batiste played 25 games, including six starts. He averaged 19.3 minutes, 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
In a game at Fairleigh Dickinson, he matched his career high of seven assists against no turnovers, and added four rebounds. He then scored a season-high 11 points with five rebounds in 29 minutes at LIU Brooklyn.
Batiste's freshman season (2016-17) saw the guard start 22 of the 27 games he appeared in while averaging 25.4 minutes, 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He dished out five or more assists in eight games, including setting his career high with seven assists against just one turnover at Bryant.
He scored a career-high 17 points off 6-of-9 shooting, including going 5 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc against Saint Francis.
Before enrolling at Central Connecticut State, Batiste attended Notre Dame Preparatory School in Fitchburg, Mass., for one year and helped the Crusaders qualify for the National Prep Championship.
He graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Mo. A two-time All-USA Ozarks choice, he earned all-state honors as a senior after leading the team in scoring and led the Chiefs to a 24-5 record and a Class 5 District 11 title in 2014-15. He was a three-time all-conference selection, including a two-time first-team honoree, and was a three-time all-district first-team honoree. He was named to the all-tournament first team six times.