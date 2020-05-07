Citadel basketball adds four players, including graduate transfer

The Citadel basketball team has added four new players in its 2020 recruiting class, including three incoming freshmen and a graduate-student transfer, coach Duggar Baucom announced Thursday.

The trio of incoming freshmen include guard Brent Davis, wing player Dylan Engler and post Owen Spencer, while guard Tyler Moffe will join the Bulldogs from NCAA Division II Mansfield University as a transfer.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Brent, Owen, Tyler and Dylan to our basketball program. All four have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on our team,” Baucom said. “I would like to compliment my staff on their hard work assembling a great recruiting class. Each signee has outstanding character, work ethic and support system. We welcome each of them and their parents into our Citadel basketball family.”

Davis is a 6-3 guard from Miramar, Florida, who averaged 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior, helping his team to a 24-6 record and region and state championships in 2019-20, and was an honor roll student. His father, Allen Davis, played football at Kentucky and in the NFL with Buffalo, while brother Giovanni has signed to play football at Tennessee-Martin. Another brother, Bryan, plays basketball at Johnson and Wales.

“Brent is a reigning Florida high school state champion who brings a winning pedigree to our program," Baucom said. "He can score at all three levels, and also is a tenacious defender. His athleticism and skill set allow him to play and guard multiple positions on the floor.”

Engler is a 6-4 guard from Owsego (Illinois) High School who did a post-graduate year at Link Prep in Branson, Missouri. He averaged 12 points and five rebounds at Link Prep, shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. He also played high school baseball, soccer and volleyball and was an honor-roll student. His father, Scot, played football at Montana.

“Dylan had a very successful year at Link Prep against some very good competition," Baucom said. "He is an excellent outside shooter as evidenced by shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point line. His length and athleticism allow him to be disruptive defensively and an exceptional finisher at the rim.”

Spencer is a 6-9, 205-pound forward from Tuprin High School in Cincinnati. He averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 54.1 percent from 3-point range. He scored 31 points in his final game last season, going 11 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from long distance. He's graduating with honors and won his school's scholar-athlete award. His father, David, ran track and field at Tri-State University, and uncle Kevin Kisek rowed for Purdue. Another uncle, Brian Kisek, was an All-American shot putter at Purdue.

“Owen is very skilled around the basket and can also step out and shoot the three," Baucom said. "His size and toughness make him an excellent rebounder. He runs the floor extremely well and has outstanding hands.”

Moffe, a 6-1 guard from Elmira, New York, played three seasons at D-II Mansfield after starting his career as a walk-on at Division I Buffalo. He started 60 of 61 games he played in for Mansfield, averaging 33.3 minutes, 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

He averaged 16.8 points, shooting 35 percent from 3-point range, in 2018-19 before his senior season in 2019-20 was cut short by injury.

“Tyler brings three years of college basketball experience," Baucom said. "In his abbreviated season last year due to injury, he had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he has shot 35 percent from the 3-point line for his career. His size and strength, combined with his court vision, allow him to play anywhere on the perimeter.”

The addition of four new players gives The Citadel three rising seniors (Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Derek Webster Jr.) for next season, along with junior Jerry Higgins III, sophomores Fletcher Abee, Stephen Clark, Jackson Gammons, Rudy Fitzgibbons and Brady Spence and walk-ons Robert and Davis Guyton.

Forward Alex Reed has transferred to Colorado State-Pueblo, a Division II school. A 6-3 forward, Reed averaged 15.6 minutes and 5.2 points 22 games for the 6-24 Bulldogs last season.