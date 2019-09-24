Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom has added a second graduate-student transfer to his roster for the 2019-20 season.

Eddie Davis, a 6-7, 260-pound forward who started his college career at Southern Miss, has joined the Bulldogs, Baucom confirmed this week.

Davis joins 6-3 guard Tyson Batiste, who graduated from Central Connecticut State, as Bulldog transfers for this season, which begins Nov. 9 against visiting UNC Asheville.

Davis, from Las Vegas, played in 31 games as a senior at Southern Miss in 2017-18, starting 20 games and averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. In 2016-17, he played in 30 games and started 11, and scored a career-best 17 points in a game against Florida State.

Davis played last year at Hartford, appearing in 23 games and averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.

"He gives us a big body like what we really haven't had," said Baucom, whose team starts practice this weekend. "Eddie's got some experience and has had to play through some injuries. He's healthy now for the first time in a long time, and we are getting him in shape.

"He gives us a big presence down low that we haven't had, especially defensively. He has quick feet and is able to move laterally, and can even step out and shoot the 3-pointer. Playing at Southern Miss, he was in Conference USA, and that's a pretty good brand of basketball. He contributed there, so we certainly think he can help us here."

Batiste, from Springfield, Missouri, played in 31 games and started 24 last season at Central Connecticut State, averaging 3.6 points and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.

"He's got a lot of experience and is a smart kid," Baucom said. "He played and started a lot of games for them, and he's certainly come in here and taken a grasp of the offense. Even though he's new to us, he understands his role of leadership on and off the court."

Baucom lost all-Southern Conference players Lew Stallworth and Zane Najdawi as well as Matt Frierson, The Citadel's top career 3-point shooter, from last year's team, which finished at 12-18 after a 9-2 start.

The Bulldogs' returning core includes senior Kaelon Harris and juniors Kaiden Rice, Alex Reed, Derek Webster Jr. and Hayden Brown. There are also six freshmen on the roster.