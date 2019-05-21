The Citadel's baseball season ended Tuesday with a 7-3 loss to Western Carolina in the Southern Conference Tournament at Fluor Field in Greenville.
The Bulldogs ended coach Tony Skole's second season with a record of 12-43, pending the outcome of a suspended April 9 game with College of Charleston. That game was halted due to weather with the Bulldogs up 3-2 after five innings at Riley Park.
The ninth-seeded Bulldogs jumped to a 3-1 lead after three innings on freshman Tyler Corbitt's first career home run, an RBI single from Lane Botkin and a bases-loaded walk by Tilo Skole.
But No. 8 seed Western Carolina (21-30) rallied with four runs in the fifth and move on to face No. 1 Samford in the double-elimination part of the tournament.
Starting pitcher Jordan Merritt (3-8) took the loss for The Citadel, allowing five runs on six hits in four innings.