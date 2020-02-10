Citadel baseball aims to defy expectations. 'Our program is coming,' coach says

Outside expectations for The Citadel's baseball team are not high this season.

The Bulldogs are picked to finish last in the Southern Conference, and no Citadel players made the coaches' preseason all-conference teams.

So why is Citadel coach Tony Skole so amped about his third Bulldogs' baseball team?

"This is probably the most excited I've been to start a season," said The Citadel Hall of Famer, who is 31-77 in two seasons since taking over for Fred Jordan. "The last two years have been excruciatingly painful; change is difficult and takes time.

"We live in an era where people don't want it to take time. But we realize we have a process, and we're trying to get through it as fast as we can. I expect us to be much improved and to play well. We are a lot better; we have a long ways to go, but our program is coming."

The Bulldogs will still be young, with only three seniors on the roster. But they return a lot of young players who saw a lot of action during last season's 12-43 campaign and have added some promising freshmen and graduate transfers to the mix.

Sophomore second baseman Tyler Corbitt was terrific in his debut season a year ago, batting a team-high .333 while starting all 54 games he played in. Sophomore Tilo Skole started 50 games at shortstop and should improve on his .203 average.

"Tyler is one of the best players in the Southern Conference," coach Skole said. "He was phenomenal last year and has only gotten better. He really is a superstar."

The rest of the infield will have some new faces, with sophomore Ches Goodman taking over at first base, freshman Travis Lott from Stratford High School joining sophomore Will Bastian at catcher and freshmen Crosby Jones and Noah Mitchell battling to start at third base.

"Travis was the No. 1 high school catcher in the state last year and will play right away for us," Skole said. "Noah Mitchell and Crosby Jones both played for state championship teams last year and were two of the best high school players in the state."

The Bulldogs are deepest in the outfield, where senior Jeffrey Brown returns in center and junior Ryan McCarthy in right field. McCarthy hit .274 with four homers and 28 RBIs last season while splitting time during the spring with the football team, where the 6-3, 210-pounder is a starting wide receiver.

This year, McCarthy and outfielder/defensive back Lane Botkin will play baseball only this spring, Skole said.

Botkin will join a group battling for the left field spot along with senior Cam Jensen and sophomore Cole Simpson. Any of those players could DH, as well, along with Lott and promising freshman Anthony Badala.

"We probably have too many outfielders in the program, to be honest," Skole said. "But we have some options for matchups and to platoon some lineups. I think we'll be a very diverse offense that can run, hit with a little more power and score in some different ways."

The starting pitching rotation on weekends will begin with junior lefty Shane Connolly, sophomore right-hander Cameron Reeves and sophomore righty Lathan Todd.

Connolly, 6-2 and 175 pounds, can hit the low 90s with his fastball and was 3-7 with a 4.66 ERA last season.

In the bullpen, Skole expects first baseman Goodwin and freshman lefty Caleb Speedy to work in high-leverage situations, while the closer's job will go to freshman Gant Starling, a 6-1, 190-pound righty from Wayne County, Ga.

"Gant is a good athlete, a middle linebacker in football," Skole said. "He tore his ACL in the first football game of his senior year. He can hit 90 to 94 on the gun and has that linebacker mentality. We feel good about giving in that closing role as a freshman, with the kind of makeup he has."

One key, Skole said, will be finding enough relievers to bridge the gap from the starters to the back end of the bullpen. The Citadel has brought in two graduate transfers who might help in that mix — lefties Brandon Mulier from UNC Wilmington and Thomas Swafford from Creighton. Redshirt freshman Will Barker also transferred in from Arkansas.

The Bulldogs play 19 of their first 25 games at Riley Park, starting Friday with a three-game series against Coppin State. South Carolina comes to Riley Park on April 21, and Clemson visits on May 12. April will be tough with an 11-game stretch that will include 10 road games, including three at Ohio State and the home game against the Gamecocks.

Skole hopes to see some of the pain of the last two seasons start to pay off this year.

"I tell our guys, no champion is ever embarrassed by his scars, and we definitely are not," he said "I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised with our kids this year."

THE CITADEL

2019 RECORD: 12-43 (5-19, 9th in SoCon)

COACH: Tony Skole, 597-672 in 23 seasons

TOP PLAYERS: 2B Tyler Corbitt (.333, 1 HR, 22 RBI); OF Ryan McCarthy (.274, 4 HR, 28 RBI); OF Jeffrey Brown (.272); LHP Shane Connolly (3-7, 4.66 ERA).

TOP NEWCOMERS: C Travis Lott (6-0, 200, Stratford HS); 3B Crosby Jones (6-0, 182, Dutch Fork HS); INF Noah Mitchell (6-1, 170, Eastside HS); LHP Caleb Speedy (6-0, 180, AC Flora HS); RHP Gant Starling (6-1, 190, Wayne Co., Ga.).