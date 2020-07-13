Citadel baseball adds four graduate transfers

The Citadel baseball team has added four graduate transfers for the 2021 season, including two NCAA Division III All-American pitchers and a former Furman catcher.

Right-handed pitchers Zack Jones and Jacob Pilarski were named D-III All-Americans during their careers at Rockford University and Virginia Wesleyan University, respectively. Catcher Logan Taplett was a starter at Furman, and right-handed pitcher Logan Barker spent three years at Liberty.

"To say the last 130 days have been different and presented some challenges is an understatement,” said Citadel baseball coach Tony Skole. “I am extremely proud of coach (Blake) Cooper and coach (Zach) Lucas because they have not taken a day off during this time. Recruiting has taken on a different identity during COVID-19, but our staff adjusted and has kept our momentum moving in the right direction.

"The make-up of this group is off the charts. All four of these players have already had extremely successful careers, but when talking to their former coaches, these guys were the leaders on their respective teams. When you hear their former coaches speak with such high reverence and admiration about these kids, it makes me eager to coach them and to welcome them to Citadel baseball. I have no reservations that these four graduate transfers will make an immediate impact.”

Jones (6-2, 190) was an honorable-mention All-America at Rockford (Ill.) University after the 2019 season, when he was the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference pitcher of the year with a 5-1 record and 1.68 earned-run average. As a sophomore in 2018, he was 7-1 with a 2.67 ERA. During the shortened 2020 season, he was 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA.

Pilarski (6-2, 205) was named a third-team All-American at Virginia Wesleyan after the 2018 season, when he was 11-0 with a 2.05 ERA and hit .308 with 16 extra-base hits. He followed that up by going 9-3 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 15 appearances in 2019, hitting .331 with six doubles, a triple and four home runs. He was 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA in the shortened 2020 season.

Taplett (5-11, 192) played against The Citadel while at Furman, and announced his transfer after the Paladins dropped their baseball program.

He started 56 games as a junior in 2019, batting .269 with six homers and a team-best 39 RBI. In 2020, he started all 17 games and hit .220 with two doubles and 10 RBI.

At Liberty, Barker (6-0, 185) was 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA in 17 appearances in 2019.

Skole's Bulldogs got off to a 9-1 start in 2020, but the Bulldogs had slid to 10-6 before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recruiting never stops in college athletics," Skole said. "You always have to have your eyes set on the future and we have been able to continue to solidify our future by securing commitments from some outstanding young players still in high school. But while always looking into the future, it was important for us to strengthen this year's roster.

"Even though we got off to one of the best starts in school history, it was evident we had some specific needs to fill and I am certain that we did just that. These four young men, along with our incoming freshmen class, have us extremely enthusiastic about the 2021 season."