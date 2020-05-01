Citadel alumni start scholarship to honor Ra'Shaud Graham

A pair of Citadel alumni are determined that the memory of Ra'Shaud Graham will live on at the military school.

That is why they are establishing a scholarship at The Citadel in the name of Graham, a 2016 graduate and team chaplain for Bulldogs football.

Graham died this week at the age of 26 in a kayaking accident in Berkeley County, sending shock waves through The Citadel community and his hometown of Lake City. He was also the campus representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at The Citadel, where he impacted the lives of countless cadets and their families.

"In 100 years, they won't remember our names," said Citadel graduate John Harrison, who along with fellow Class of 1993 alum Jim Boyd Harrison is setting up the scholarship fund. "But we will make sure they remember Ra'Shaud Graham."

A gofundme.com account has been set up in Graham's name to receive donations, which will go to funeral expenses and the scholarship. A total of $50,000 (beyond funeral costs) is needed to establish a scholarship with The Citadel Foundation, and $500,000 is required to fund a full scholarship. Donors can also contribute in Graham's name through The Citadel Foundation website.

"There are numerous ways to fund it, and we are going to fund it to the nth degree," Harrison said.

Boyd and Harrison are classmates who ended up marrying a pair of sisters. They got to know Graham after Boyd's son, Jackson, went to The Citadel. Graham was Jackson Boyd's sergeant in Bravo Company.

"After his first week at The Citadel, Jackson called me and said, 'He's the hardest, meanest man I've met in my life. He's so hard, but he's fair and he cares for us," Jim Boyd recalled. "He's different from the other sergeants. He's the kind of leader I want to be."

Jackson Boyd, who graduated in 2019, later invited Graham to spend time with the Boyd/Harrison families at the beach.

"There must have been 25 of us there, and he spent the day with us," John Harrison said. "We had dinner and we asked him to say the prayer, and he stepped right up. I'll never forget it; by the time he was done, there wasn't a dry eye in the place. That was my first impression of him.

"Everybody in our family fell in love with him. I hope I meet someone else like him in the future, but I'm not sure it will happen."

The scholarship is aimed for young men and women from Lake City or Florence County, Boyd and Harrison said.

"We want to keep his legacy going to help other kids from Lake City," Harrison said. "That will be a focus of the fund. If there is no one in a particular year, we can fall back to Florence County or something like that."

Graham's funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Lake City at the New St. John Cemetery.

According to a family friend, there will be limited space at the grave site due to social distancing concerns. The family plans to depart its residence at no later than 12:20 p.m., and a procession will enter Lake City on West Main Street (SC 341) and proceed to US 52. The procession will turn right to Moore Street and then to the grave site.

Well-wishers are invited gather on the sidewalks along the route. The funeral home of Graham & Godwin will livestream the service on Facebook.