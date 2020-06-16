Citadel alumni seek to rename Johnson Hagood Stadium, which honors a Confederate general

When Bruce Alexander played football at The Citadel from 1979-82, he didn't even know who Johnson Hagood was.

"I thought the stadium was named for Andrew Johnson, who was one of our superstar athletes, and some guy named Hagood that I didn't know," said Alexander, who was an all-Southern Conference defensive back for the Bulldogs. "I thought it was two different names."

Alexander, a 1982 graduate who is now the president of The Citadel's African American Alumni Association, soon learned the truth about the name of the stadium in which he shed blood, sweat and tears alongside his teammates, black and white.

The military school's football stadium is not named for Andrew Johnson, a Citadel Hall of Fame running back, and some guy named Hagood.

It is named for an 1847 Citadel graduate named Johnson Hagood, a slave owner who commanded Confederate forces as a brigadier general during the Civil War.

There's no doubt Hagood played an important role in The Citadel's history. As governor of South Carolina, he helped reopen the school in 1882 after the Civil War.

But he also was involved in one of the more notorious incidents of the Civil War at the second battle of Fort Wagner on Morris Island near Charleston.

Hagood's troops defeated Col. Robert Gould Shaw and his all-black 54th Massachusetts Regiment. Then, Hagood had the white colonel buried in a mass grave with his black soldiers, considered an insult by some at the time.

Some historical accounts say Hagood used a racial slur in explaining why he had Shaw buried with his soldiers. That account is the first thing that pops up when you search for "Johnson Hagood Stadium" on Google.

And as it turns out, the stadium was not named by The Citadel, but by the City of Charleston.

In 1927, after the city built the stadium, some members of city council wanted to name it after the mayor at the time, Thomas P. Stoney. But Stoney, according to an article in the Charleston Evening Post, declined the honor and insisted it be named for Johnson Hagood.

"The name Johnson Hagood stands out in the history of this state and nation, the mayor declared," according to the article. "And he would not consider any other name for the stadium."

Learning that history was an eye-opener for Alexander, who went on to become a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and now works for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

"Our kids today have so much more access to information than we did as kids in the 1970s and '80s," Alexander said. "Learning the history of this individual, it's clear that we would never hold a person like that in a position of honor. It's a new day and time, and in this new day and time we need to be a little bit more principled in who we hold in high esteem."

Heritage Act

The field at Johnson Hagood Stadium is newly covered with a state-of-the-art artificial turf. Stitched into the turf are the words "Sansom Field," to honor the donor and Citadel graduate who paid for the upgrade, the latest in millions of dollars spent to renovate the old stadium.

But changing the name of the stadium is not as simple as a vote of the Board of Visitors and etching a new name into the tower high atop the stadium.

The issues of the name of Johnson Hagood Stadium, and of the Confederate flag hanging in Summerall Chapel on campus, are caught up in South Carolina's Heritage Act. That law was part of a compromise that led to the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome in 2000.

It forbids removal from public property other flags or memorials for any war, historic figure or event without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. In the 20 years since it was passed, legislators have only taken up a Heritage Act issue twice, most notably when they removed the battle flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015 after the murder of nine churchgoers at Emanuel AME in Charleston by an avowed racist.

Afterward, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, swore he wouldn’t entertain any more debates regarding Heritage Act issues during his tenure.

The Citadel has tried already to have the Confederate flag removed from Summerall Chapel.

In 2015, The Citadel's Board of Visitors voted that "the Confederate Naval Jack should be moved from Summerall Chapel." The Citadel followed up with a letter to Lucas, who replied that "the General Assembly has completed its consideration of the issue and the matter is considered settled."

A Citadel spokesman said the Heritage Act applies in the same way to Johnson Hagood Stadium.

"We understand that the Heritage Act does apply to the name of Johnson Hagood Stadium," said Col. John Dorrian. "The Citadel, as a state higher education institution, is committed to the core values of honor, duty and respect. Inherent in the core value (of) duty is our imperative to follow the law. We will continue to do so."

Tillman Hall

But now, momentum toward the repeal of the Heritage Act is building in the wake of weeks of protesting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

A petition calling for the removal of the monument to slavery defender John C. Calhoun in Marion Square has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures. Students at South Carolina and Clemson are campaigning for the act's repeal.

Last Friday, at the urging of NFL stars Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson's Board of Trustees voted to rename the school's Calhoun Honors College. And the board also asked state lawmakers to allow Clemson to rename Tillman Hall, named for a white supremacist who helped found the university.

Alexander said he's confident similar discussions are happening at The Citadel. Another former Bulldog football player said "lots of people feel now is the time" to rename the stadium.

"We have a very principled leadership team at the school," Alexander said. "Our team there is the best we've seen in years. I've been very active in working with the president (Gen. Glenn Walters) on our position. It lets me know there's hope for what we will be doing going forward.

"Honor, duty, respect ... I really believe those things are lived at the school."