Citadel basketball's Lew Stallworth, an all-conference point guard for the Bulldogs, will not play in the Southern Conference tournament after being ruled academically ineligible, the military school announced Friday.
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs play No. 7 Samford on Friday night in Asheville, N.C., in the opening round.
Stallworth, a graduate-student transfer, withdrew from a course this week and dropped below NCAA requirements for class hours, the school said in a release.
In a direct message on Twitter, Stallworth said the class was dropped without his consent.
"I didn't find out until yesterday while in Asheville," he said.
Stallworth said he had planned to submit a form dropping the class after the SoCon Tournament. A school spokesman said Stallworth apparently was not flagged as an athlete in The Citadel's system as he should have been.
"A form was submitted on my behalf by someone in the graduate college without my consent," he said. "The form was supposed to be submitted by me after (the tournament).
"(I) didn't have any knowledge the form would be submitted prior to the tournament. I had been on the phone with all types of people at The Citadel trying to figure the issue out. I was told it was not supposed to happen and that it was an error but no one could do anything to help me."
Stallworth ranked third in the SoCon with 20.2 points per game as the Bulldogs went 12-17 this season, and also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists, setting the program record for assists in a season with 181.
In his absence, freshman Jerry Higgins III was slated to start against Samford.
This marks the third time in four years at Citadel coach Duggar Baucom has had a key player miss the tournament. Point guard PJ Boutte was dismissed from the team just before the tournament in 2016. Last year, forward Kaelon Harris missed the tournament due to "responsibilities in the Corps of Cadets."
