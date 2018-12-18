Citadel football expects to sign most of its 2019 recruiting class during the early signing period that starts Wednesday, and the class should come with an added bonus — a transfer running back with more than 2,000 career rushing yards to his credit.

Former Sam Houston State running back Remus Bulmer announced earlier this month that he would transfer to The Citadel as a graduate student for his final season of eligibility.

Bulmer, 5-7 and 185 pounds, rushed for 2,117 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons at Sam Houston State, a member of the FCS Southland Conference. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry over his first three seasons.

But this season, Bulmer had just 27 carries for 119 yards in the Bearkats' first three games when he decided to take advantage of the new rule that allows players to participate in up to four games and still take a redshirt year.

Bulmer left the Bearkats after three games and took a redshirt year, allowing him to transfer as a graduate student for his final season. He hopes to get more opportunities to run the ball in The Citadel's triple-option offense.

"The Citadel wants to use me as a running, catching and blocking back," Bulmer told Hero Sports. "I love how their offense gets down in the dirt and physical. It reminds me of how things were when I first started playing ball."

Among high school prospects, The Citadel has commitments from at least 14 players who could sign early.

Among them is Lowcountry product Tereis Drayton, a 6-2, 270-pound lineman from James Island Charter High School who played in the North-South All-Star Game.

Among state players are linebackers Michael McDowell (6-1, 215) and Logan Billings (6-0, 200) from Boiling Springs High; linebacker Nicoles Rogers (6-1, 223) from Blythewood; defensive backsJake Kenison (6-1, 195) of Hillcrest and Antareus Pressley (6-1, 155) of Belton-Honea Path; lineman Stephon Stokes (6-2, 290) from Greenville; and linebacker Jaloveon Lagroon (6-2, 200) from T.L. Hanna.

Stokes also was chosen for the North-South game, while Billings was selected for the Shrine Bowl.

Citadel coach Brent Thompson will hold a Wednesday press conference to discuss the new recruits.

The Citadel commitments

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Home/HS

Nick Grier DL 6-3 250 S. Gwinnett HS

Nicoles Rogers LB 6-1 223 Blythewood HS

Dejon Conway RB/LB 5-11 190 Luella HS (Ga.)

Logan Braucht FB/LB 6-0 212 Ware Co. HS (Ga.)

Jake Kenison DB 6-1 195 Hillcrest HS

Tereis Drayton OL 6-2 270 James Island HS

Robert Harbor DL 6-0 275 Ri chmond, Texas

Antareus Pressley DB 6-1 185 Belton-Honea Path

Michael McDowell LB 6-1 215 Boiling Springs HS

Logan Billings LB 6-0 200 Boiling Springs HS

Stephon Stokes OL 6-2 290 Greenville HS

Hayden Williamson LB 6-1 210 Kubasaki HS (Okinawa)

Michael Matthews RB/LB 6-1 235 Jack Britt HS (NC)

Jaloveon Lagroon LB 6-2 200 T.L. Hanna HS