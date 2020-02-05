Citadel adds Hammond School linebacker, all-state receiver on signing day

The Citadel has added six new players to its football recruiting class for 2020 on national signing day, including linebacker Saul Diaz from Hammond School in Columbia.

Diaz, 6-3 and 210 pounds, is a high school teammate of highly touted prospect Jordan Burch, a defensive end who is expected to sign with South Carolina on Wednesday. Diaz also plays basketball and runs track at Hammond, which has won three straight state championships in the S.C. Independent Schools Association.

The Bulldogs also added Tyler Cherry (6-1, 195), an all-state wide receiver from Wren High School; KJ Pierce, a 6-1, 310-pound defensive lineman from Concord, N.C.; Dominick Poole, a 5-11, 170-pound defensive back from Randleman, N.C.; Bryson Jones, a 6-1, 265-pound offensive lineman from Emerald High School in Greenwood; and Devon Wells, a 5-10, 175-pound quarterback from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla.

Citadel coach Brent Thompson announced the addition of nine players during the early signing period in December.

The Citadel signees (*signed in December)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Tyler Cherry WR 6-1 195 Piedmont (Wren HS)

Saul Diaz LB 6-3 210 Blythewood (Hammond School)

Bryson Jones OL 6-1 265 Greenwood (Emerald HS)

KJ Pierce DL 6-1 310 Concord, N.C. (Northwest Cabarrus HS)

Dominick Poole DB 5-11 170 Randleman, N.C. (Randleman HS)

Devon Wells QB 5-10 175 Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola HS)

Anthony Bowen* DB 6-2 170 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove)

Ethan Goyette* OL 6-3 235 Stafford, Va. (Mountain View)

Carson Hatchett* DL 6-3 260 Blountstown (Fla.) HS

Wilson Hendricks* DB 6-1 200 Travelers Rest HS

Colby Kintner* PK 6-2 208 Anderson (Olympia HS in Orlando)

Andrew Lewis* LB 6-5 195 Ponte Vedra (Fla.) HS

Cameron Moewe* OL 6-5 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny)

Ben Steele* P 5-8 155 Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

Graeson Underwood* QB 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)