Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins got two invitations to try out at NFL rookie mini-camps in the last two weeks.
The second one paid off, as the Cincinnati Bengals announced Saturday that they had signed Dawkins as a undrafted free agent.
The Bengals also signed Temple wide receiver Ventell Bryant and Maine linebacker Sterling Sheffield, according to reports.
Dawkins, 6-0 and 226 pounds, participated in the Seattle Seahawks' rookie mini-camp two weeks ago.
Dawkins had 66 tackles and 13½ tackles for loss for The Citadel as a senior, and led the team with 5½ sacks. The all-Southern Conference pick also intercepted two passes, and led the team in sacks for three straight seasons.
At The Citadel's pro day, Dawkins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds despite tweaking his hamstring during the sprint. He had reportedly run a 4.37 the week before The Citadel's pro day, and made ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's "big board" of 300 draft prospects before the NFL Draft.