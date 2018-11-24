Junior guard Christian Keeling posted a triple-double and led three players with at least 20 points as Charleston Southern knocked off Coppin State 93-67 in men’s basketball action on Friday afternoon at the Richardson Indoor Center in Spartanburg.
Keeling scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 12 assists in the second-ever triple-double in CSU history. The only other time it happened was in 1987 by Tony Fairley.
Freshman wing Duncan Lexander led all scorers with a career-high 23 points, knocking down 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard
Deontaye Buskey also posted a career high in points with 20, hitting four 3-pointers.
“I’ve been coaching a long time, and that’s the first time I’ve ever coached a triple-double,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said of Keeling’s performance. “That’s amazing, 12 assists, that many points and rebounds. He’s just a competitive guy that’s hungry to win and does anything to win. It was an outstanding performance by him involving his teammates and moving the ball. They played him different and he made the adjustment, kicked the ball and guys made shots.”
Charleston Southern hit 14 3-pointers, a season high, in the win. Buskey opened the game hitting his four shots from
beyond the arc, scoring 12 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Lexander took over the last 10 minutes of the half, scoring 17 points, including four consecutive treys as CSU built a 46-28 halftime lead.
Keeling had only two points in the first half but found his shooting touch in the final 20 minutes. As Coppin State whittled the big lead to nine at 54-45, Keeling sparked a 14-4 run to up the advantage back to 68-49 with under 10 minutes left.
The Buccaneers (4-2) never trailed in the contest, shooting 51 percent in the second half and finishing with 49 percent for the game.
Coppin State dropped to 0-6, all six losses away from home. Coppin State shot 41.5 percent from the field, and CSU won the battle on the boards 41-27. Lexander added eight boards.
“Just a lot of effort and a lot of positive things,” Radebaugh said. “We did a great job at the defensive end, contesting shots and battling.”
CSU will play at Marquette on Tuesday night.