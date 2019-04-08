Two weeks after announcing his retirement from professional baseball, Chris Singleton has landed a new gig with the Charleston RiverDogs.
He won’t be tracking popups in the outfield like he did at Charleston Southern or for the Chicago Cubs minor league teams. Instead, Singleton will serve as the RiverDogs’ director of Community Outreach.
“Chris is a tremendous young professional that we are excited to bring aboard to the RiverDogs team,” said team president Dave Echols.
For the past few years, the Goose Creek native has been in the national spotlight as a motivational public speaker.
His mother, Shardona Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine churchgoers killed at Charleston's Emanuel AME in a racially motivated attack on June 17, 2015.
Since then, the Charleston Southern standout said his life goal is to spread the message of love, while denouncing hate.
He's had more than 50 speaking engagements in the past two years, all while playing professional baseball career.
The Cubs selected Singleton in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB draft after he posted a career batting average of .286 through three years at Charleston Southern. He finished his college career with nine homers and 68 RBIs.
In two seasons with the Cubs’ franchise, Singleton batted .222 with six home runs and 44 RBIs.
Singleton announced in a March 23 post on Twitter that Chicago had released him.
“(The Cubs) have been amazing giving me this opportunity,” Singleton wrote. “And I am so grateful for them and the things they've done. They've been a class A organization and have been amazing.
"I want to let you know my impact does not stop on the field. A lot of times we get caught up as athletes and that’s all we are. I’ve been blessed and I’m not just a ballplayer, I’m much more than that."
Now with the RiverDogs, Singleton will work with the club’s community outreach efforts. That includes the Reading Around the Bases program with the Charleston County School District, and the Berkeley County School District Festival de Lectura reading program.
In addition, the Goose Creek native will help staff volunteer events around the community and will work closely with the RiverDogs’ youth baseball development mission.
“He is already a well-respected figure in the Charleston community and an accomplished public speaker that will help us expand our outreach to the Lowcountry as he continues his baseball career off the field,” Echols said.
The RiverDogs, the low-level Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are in the midst of a seven-game road swing to begin their season. They’ll play their first home game at Riley Park on Thursday.