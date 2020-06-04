Chris Singleton set for Charleston RiverDogs' baseball camps with coronavirus precautions

No decision has been made on whether Minor League Baseball will have a 2020 season as officials continue monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.

But there will still be baseball this summer at the Charleston RiverDogs’ Riley Park, thanks to Chris Singleton, the team’s community outreach director.

Singleton will be heading up the organization’s youth summer camps, which will take place across five weeks in June and July.

“Anytime a kid is able to come to Riley Park and play on this field, it’s a special thing,” Singleton said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will hold baseball camps Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first week will be June 16-19, followed by June 23-26. Other dates include July 7-10, 21-24, and 28-31.

Camps are open to ages 6-13 and will include hitting, pitching, base running, speed and agility, warm-up and stretching, and various fundamentals. The cost is $250 per week or $70 per day.

In addition, the RiverDogs will offer a culinary camp in the RiverDogs’ kitchen from July 13-17. That camp is limited to 15 students, and will be $300 for the week.

For more information or to register for the camps, go to rileyparkevents.com.

Due to COVID-19, numbers won’t be as high as Singleton would like. Each baseball camp will be limited to 40 participants, who will be broken up into groups of 10.

In addition, camp officials will make sure kids aren’t sharing gloves, bats or other equipment, and will have hand sanitizer stations.

“We’re following guidelines that are on par with what the City of Charleston is doing,” Singleton said. “In every instance, you’d rather be safe than sorry, so we’re making this as safe as possible.”

Singleton, 23, was a star outfielder at Goose Creek High School before going to Charleston Southern to play baseball. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB draft and played two seasons with the team’s minor league affiliates.

In April of last year, the RiverDogs brought Singleton on board to increase their community presence in the Charleston area.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” he said. “We’re always looking for ways to expand our reach. These camps will be a huge part of that.”