Goose Creek native and former professional baseball player Chris Singleton will hone the next generation of baseball players through a new Charleston RiverDogs’ initiative.

The minor-league team announced this week that it will be holding tryouts next month for its youth travel team program.

Initial tryouts and an information session are scheduled for Jan. 11 at West Ashley High School. Check-in is at 9 a.m., with tryouts beginning at 10 a.m.

The RiverDogs will have four traveling teams: 9U (nine and under), 10U, 11U and 12U.

“I’m excited to begin this youth baseball program because it focuses not just on baseball, but will give kids a path to make a significant impact in the community,” said Singleton, the RiverDogs’ community outreach director.

Singleton joined the staff of the RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in April.

The former Charleston Southern star says the travel teams will be regional-based, just the like the other traveling teams in the area. But in addition to tournament play, players will learn life skills by participating in volunteer work and other forms of outreach.

In addition, players will be able to interact with RiverDogs players and spend time on the field at Riley Park.

Singleton took a national platform after his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, lost her life in a racially-motivated attack at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, in Charleston.

Since then, he said his mission is to spread love and denounce hate. He’s done so by taking on dozens of speaking engagements around the nation.

The Chicago Cubs selected Singleton, 23, in the 19th round of the 2017 draft. He played a total of 146 games across two seasons in the team’s farm system before announcing his retirement in March 2019. The center fielder belted six homers and 44 RBIs while batting .222 in that span.

Two weeks later, the RiverDogs brought him on board.

“He is already a well-respected figure in the Charleston community and an accomplished public speaker that will help us expand our outreach to the Lowcountry as he continues his baseball career off the field,” team president Dave Echols said at the time.

For more information, contact Singleton at 843-577-3647 or at csingleton@riverdogs.com.