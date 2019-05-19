Chris Asbell won't soon forget his five-shot victory Sunday in the Charleston City Amateur. Not only did it help ease the sting of finishing second in the tournament a year ago, but Asbell will also remember it for the way the round started.
Asbell hit what he called "an ill-conceived driver off the first tee into the wind thinking I couldn't get in any trouble." The ball landed in a hazard in the mud. Taking a look, he decided he could play it out and managed to knock the ball onto the green, about 15 feet from the pin. But Asbell was covered in mud.
After two-putting for his par, Asbell got spectator Mark Danelon to go back to the club parking lot and retrieve some clean clothes he had stashed. From that point, Asbell played nearly flawless golf while the rest of the field struggled at City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
Asbell made five birdies and one bogey to shoot 68 and finish the 54-hole event at 13-under-par 203. College of Charleston men's assistant golf coach Alex Ellis, who led after each of the first two rounds, shot 2-over-par 74 and finished at 208. Ethan Willis shot 76 and finished third at 213.
"I finished second last year, and that hurt. The next week, I finished second at my home course (Summerville Country Club) in the Chick Miler Invitational. Back-to-back seconds really fired me up. I started getting serious about practicing," said the 29-year-old Timberland High School graduate who now works as a maintenance technician with Boeing.
Asbell teamed with Jeff Sullivan in November and won the Players Four-Ball Championship in Columbia. Asbell and Tadd Brown missed a playoff by a shot in the City Four-Ball in March.
"I feel like I've been close for a while. I finally got lucky and everything came together," Asbell said.
Now, he's heading into this week's Chick Miler Invitational looking to improve on last year's runner-up finish.
RESULTS
CHAMPIONSHIP: Chris Asbell, 68-67-68--203; Alex Ellis, 65-69-74--208; Ethan Ellis, 67-70-76--213; Mark Stevens, 70-69-76--215; Rye Tifft, 73-74-69--216; Mike Cobb, 74-69-73--216; Scott Usher, 67-71-78--216; Zak Butt, 72-75-70--217; Gettys Glaze, 70-76-72--218; Garris Killingsworth, 70-71-77--218; Bart Branan, 75-70-74--219; Jeff Sullivan, 71-73-75--219; Jeff Soss Jr., 74-73-73--220; Patrick Mallard, 70-77-74--221; Chris Campbell, 75-74-74--221; Josh Sine, 71-73-78--221; Trey McMillan, 72-75-78--225; Willis Rogers, 73-74-79--226; Hale Kilborn, 69-78-80--227. FIRST: Ralph Nolen Jr., 78-71-72--221; Wesley Long, 74-74-74--222; Micah Westermeyer, 75-73-76--224; Dan Cook, 72-76-76--224; Jimmy Hyams, 76-73-75--224. SECOND: Ben Karns, 73-78-71--222; Steve Agazzi, 79-73-72--224; Matt Wood, 75-76-73--224; T.A. Fulmer, 77-73-74--224. THIRD: Chris Sigler, 77-76-75--228; Connor Heyboer, 79-74-75--228; Bennie Marshall, 75-78-75--228. FOURTH: Stephen Perry, 76-79-74--229; Frederick Corriher, 77-78-78--233; Troy Miller, 77-79-77--233. FIFTH: David Foster, 77-80-74--231; Seth Collins, 79-78-76--233; Evan Hunt, 75-82-76--233. SIXTH: Michael Montgomery, 77-82-75--234; Ryan Shaver, 81-78-75--234; Evan Rodwell, 81-80-74--235. SEVENTH: Bryan Weatherford, 77-87-78--242; Alton Hutto, 82-84-78--244; Ben Roach, 82-86-78--246; Dick Greene, 84-83-79--246. EIGHTH: Jason Lovett, 83-88-77--248; Blaine Moose, 80-90-78--248; Connor Keating, 82-87-81--250. NINTH: Andy McNeal, 91-85-77--253; C.J. Sarine, 81-93-80--254; Jodee Seabrook, 91-87-82--260. TENTH: Tim Wickey, 94-91-81--266; Ricky Bailey, 92-92-86--270; John Milligan, 98-88-88--274; George Rabon, 93-93-88--274.