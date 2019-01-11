A handful of big names from Clemson and South Carolina will undoubtedly be on the field this weekend during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
But one guy, Sammy Watkins, remains questionable. If he plays, it could be the difference between the Kansas City Chiefs going home or advancing to the AFC Championship.
The Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 4:35 p.m.
When healthy, Watkins has been a great option for the Chiefs' high-powered offense. Through 10 games, he compiled 40 catches, 519 yards, and three touchdowns. He has been slowed by a nagging foot injury.
Aside from Watkins, Tiger Nation will also be rooting for the Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams, a fellow receiver and first-round pick.
Williams didn’t have the best game last week in the Chargers' 23-17 victory over Baltimore, but his 42 receiving yards were a team-high.
He’ll look to rebound as Phillip River’s favorite deep threat in a Sunday bout against the New England Patriots at 1:05 p.m.
Former Gamecocks in action
Alshon Jeffery – After leading his team with 82 receiving yards in last Sunday’s 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears, Jeffery will look to do more of the same as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
Jeffery has been slowly returning to his elite status each week, with quarterback Nick Foles filling in for an injured Carson Wentz.
Stephon Gilmore – The former Gamecock was just named to his second Pro Bowl in three years. And rightfully so. The cornerback has forced two fumbles, snagged two interceptions, and made 45 tackles this season.
He could get matched up against Williams on Sunday while facing the Chargers’ 10th-ranked pass offense.
Melvin Ingram – Sticking with the Pats-Chargers game, Melvin Ingram will be looking to have another big day as he targets Patriots QB Tom Brady.
The Pro Bowl defensive end posted seven tackles, two sacks, and a key fumble recovery in last week’s game against Baltimore. Brady was one of the fewest sacked passers this season.