The Citadel rallied from 14 points down and led in the final minute on Thursday against Chattanooga, but couldn't pull off the victory.
David Jean-Baptiste hit a clutch 3-pointer with 33 seconds left, and the Mocs scored the final six points of the game for a 68-65 win at McAlister Field House.
Lew Stallworth scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 3-12 Southern Conference), and Matt Frierson added 17 points.
Jean-Baptiste led the Mocs (12-16, 7-8) with 16 points.
Frierson had an off-balance look at a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, but missed the shot.
The Citadel is at home against Samford on Saturday.