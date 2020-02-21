Charlotte Hornets sign former College of Charleston basketball star to 10-day contract

The Charlotte Hornets have signed former College of Charleston standout Joe Chealey to a 10-day contract.

Mitch Kupchak, the Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, announced the signing Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Chealey signed with the Charlotte Hornets and was converted to a two-way contract on Oct. 13, 2018. After becoming a free agent on July 1, 2019, Chealey returned to the Hornets but was later waived. He has spent the 2019-20 season with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League.

The 6-3 guard has made 34 appearances with the Swarm this season and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. In the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 43 games with the Swarm averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes while on a two-way contract with the Hornets.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Chealey was a four-year player at the College of Charleston (2013-2018) and had career averages of 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. As a junior, he was named to first-team all-CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) and was seventh in the conference in scoring (18.0) and fifth in assists. (3.7).

After signing Chealey, the Hornets' roster now stands at 16 players.