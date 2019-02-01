Joe Chealey got the ball on the baseline, made a subtle head fake and easily stepped past Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele.
The Charlotte Hornets' rookie guard took two hard dribbles into the lane and then lofted a shot over Jaylen Brown. The ball floated in the air and softly went through the net.
🎥 First career NBA points for @CofCBasketball product Joe Chealey pic.twitter.com/Ubko0rak8m— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 31, 2019
It was, Chealey hopes, the first of many NBA baskets for the former College of Charleston basketball star.
“I was just trying to play the way I always do,” said Chealey, who made his NBA debut Wednesday night in Boston against the Celtics. “The lane opened up and I got a clean look at it. I wanted to be aggressive and look for my shot when I had the opportunity like I’ve done my whole career.”
It might have been just another basket in an otherwise forgettable 32-point Celtics’ victory, but for Chealey, it was the culmination of a life-long dream to play in the NBA.
“I tried not to get caught up in the moment,” Chealey said. “I tried to just go out and play the game like it was just another game. I wanted to make the most of my opportunity, but I didn’t want it to be a big deal. I don’t think it hit me until after the game was over that I’d actually played my first minutes in the NBA.”
The final stat sheet will show that Chealey played just under eight minutes, took three shots, made one, had an assist and committed a personal foul.
Few thought Chealey would ever get to this point. He was a two-star recruit coming out of Apopka High School in Orlando, Fla. He played college ball in Charleston for a mid-major program that had produced just two NBA players before him – Anthony Johnson and Andrew Goudelock.
But Chealey said he never listened to his critics. Making it to the NBA was always a part of his life plan.
“I took a second after the game to reflect on all the people that helped me along the way because I didn’t make this journey by myself,” Chealey said. “It’s a blessing to get this far, but I didn’t do it alone.
"I’m sure there were people that thought I was crazy, but I didn’t worry about that. I only focused on the things I could control.”
Back in Charleston, Chealey had plenty of supporters watching Wednesday night’s game.
College of Charleston guard Grant Riller, Chealey’s backcourt teammate for three years, watched the game on TV.
“To see him on that stage is an inspiration to all of us," Riller said. "Joe has put his time in more than any person I know. The fact that all his hard worked paid off and he has continued to chase his dream is great.”
Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley, who has started to draw interest from NBA scouts, agreed, adding that Chealey has helped spread the word about the current talent in the Cougars’ program.
“He’s given us a blueprint of what hard work does,” Brantley said. “It’s good to see one of our guys go this far and hopefully this is only the beginning of something special for him and the program.”
After averaging more than 18 points a game as a senior last year and leading the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999, Chealey had offers to play overseas but wanted to chase his NBA dream. He signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets this past summer.
The NBA in 2017 expanded rosters from 15 to 17 players with the addition of two spots for players under two-way contracts. Those players spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and are limited to 45 days with their NBA team.
Chealey has played 30 games with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G-League affiliate. The 6-4 point guard is averaging 16 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds with the Swarm. Last week, Chealey got a call from Buzz Peterson, the Hornets’ assistant general manager, telling him that he was getting called up to the Hornets.
“We were in Delaware, had just won a game when I got the call,” Chealey said. “If you’re under a two-way contract you know eventually you'll get called up, so it was a matter of when you’d get that call.”
When he hung up with Peterson, Chealey’s first call was to his parents.
“Obviously, they were really excited,” he said.
Because the call-up came on such short notice, his parents were not able to make it to Boston for the game.
“They watched it on TV. Hopefully, next time I’ll have a little more notice for them,” Chealey said.
Johnson, who played in 793 NBA games over 13 seasons with seven different clubs, knows what Chealey was feeling the first time he stepped onto the court Wednesday night. Johnson was the first College of Charleston player to make it in the NBA and thinks this is only the beginning of more players from his alma mater.
“I’m so proud of Joe,” Johnson said. “He’s overcome injuries and put in the hard work to get to this point. It shows that the C of C has a program that can attract top recruits, help them develop into great student-athletes and achieve the goal of playing with the top players in the world. I’m looking forward to watching him have a long, solid professional career.”
Chealey was reassigned to Greensboro on Friday and was on a flight to Portland, Maine, for the Swarm's next game. But he is convinced he can play in the NBA.
“I’m not satisfied,” Chealey said. “I want to stick in the league and I think I can stick in the league. That’s the next goal. To be in the league full-time and be a stable guy. I’m excited about the future.”
Cougars in the NBA
Joe Chealey (2013-18)
NBA (2019): Charlotte
Andrew Goudelock (2007-11)
NBA (2011-13, 2015): L.A. Lakers, Houston
Anthony Johnson (1992-97)
NBA (1997-2001): Sacramento, Atlanta, Orlando, Indiana, New Jersey, Cleveland, Dallas