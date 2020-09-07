Charleston's Shelby Rogers thrives in the 'bubble' at the U.S. Open

Shelby Rogers is a Charleston girl at heart.

But there's nothing wrong with the occasional extended stay in New York City.

"Day 72 in the bubble," she joked Sunday after gutting out a three-set victory over No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova to advance for the first time to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. "It's been a long time here in New York. I'm happy to be sticking around for some more."

Rogers, 27, has made the no-fans coronavirus bubble at the U.S. Open, and the shutdown of pro tennis caused by the pandemic earlier this year, work to her advantage.

She knocked off Serena Williams earlier this summer, and her march to the U.S. Open quarters matches her deepest run at a Grand Slam event. She also defeated Kvitova on the way to the French Open quarters in 2016.

Those results are remarkable, considering that a knee injury suffered in 2018 had Rogers contemplating a premature end to her career, which began on the courts of Mount Pleasant and Charleston.

"I think the low moment was six months after my surgery, where I didn't think I'd be able to play," Rogers said. "I wasn't confident in my knee. I wasn't able to move like I thought I should. Here I am two years later as fit as I've ever been and moving really well."

Rogers made her return from injury at her hometown tournament, the Volvo Car Open, in 2019. But she started this year ranked No. 174, down from her career-best of No. 48. She won an ITF tournament earlier this year before the coronavirus shutdown hit in mid-March.

That time away from the grind of the WTA Tour turned out to be good for Rogers.

"I think (working) smarter is a good way to put it," she said. "Listening to my body, knowing what works for me. It also helped that I was home cooking all my meals, not traveling. Just less stressed all around.

"Honestly, I really enjoyed my time at home and the time away. I think that all made this perfect package, helped me being really healthy coming into this event."

Rogers will face No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals. Osaka, 22, already has two Grand Slam titles to her credit, including the U.S. Open in 2018.

Rogers is 3-0 in her career against Osaka, including a 6-4, 6-2 win at the Volvo Car Open in 2017.

"She likes to play first-strike tennis, for sure," Rogers said of Osaka. "She likes to go for her shots, be in control of the points. Maybe I can be a little crafty at times. She definitely has all the shots as well.

"I think you have to respect what she does on the court, especially if she's serving well. She likes to dictate with her serve."

Rogers usually thrives on the support of the crowd, especially on Daniel Island, where she served as a ball kid at the Volvo Car Open. But she's gotten used to playing with the cheers of just a small group of friends and family.

"At the end of the day we're entertainers, right?" she said. "Most of us love the crowd. We love putting on a show. We love getting feedback. Especially me, I love the cheers. You hear your name, you get a little extra energy from that.

"I mean, of course I really miss the fans. I would love a packed stadium. At the same time I'm just as thrilled to get through that match. It was a good mental victory for me today. I'm happy that those that I care about and are pretty close to me were able to be there in the stands. So I'll take that for sure this tournament."

Rogers already has won $425,000 at the Open; a berth in the semifinals is worth $800,000 and would boost her over the $3 million mark in career earnings. It also would mark the best achievement in her pro career, going one round deeper than her 2016 French Open run.

"I'd like to do one, two better than I did last time at the French Open," she said. "It's nice to be back there. I told myself coming back after injury and quarantine, 'You can get back to where you've been before, you've done it, and go even farther.'

"As far as exceeding expectations, I don't think so. I knew I could always do it. It was a matter of head down, working hard to get back to that point. Being here, I want to push past it, really see what I'm made of."